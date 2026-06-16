Jennifer Lopez Recalls ‘Crazy’ Moment a ‘Huge’ Bug Landed on Her Neck Mid-Concert Last Year

Singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful, talented, and beautiful women in the world — but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to the occasional mishap. That’s a notion that was never more apparent last summer, when the star was on stage in Kazakhstan.

Lopez, 56, was performing a song in Spanish during a tour stop in Almaty, the country’s largest city, when an unlikely oversized visitor decided to join her. The visitor in question? A huge cricket!

On the Monday, June 15 episode of the “SmartLess” podcast, which is co-hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, former “American Idol” judge Lopez spoke about the skin-crawling incident candidly.

Jennifer Lopez Describes Bug Landing on Her as ‘Kind of Horrible’

Speaking about the large cricket landing on her in Kazakhstan, “Monster-in-Law” star and “If You Had My Love” singer Jennifer Lopez told the “SmartLess” hosts, “It was like the slow moment in the show, you know. Usually, I’m dancing around and doing the choreography in like a [expletive] bikini and a G-string and whipping my hair around and it’s a good time.”

Lopez continued, describing the moment as “really quiet,” recalling being under “just a spotlight,” and remembering there were lots of “little bugs” appearing.

She then added, “And so everything is dark except for me and I’m singing. And as I’m singing, the audience starts screaming. And usually they do react in this moment because I stop and it’s a slow song.”

The star went on, further describing “lots of screaming” during a “dramatic pause,” and adding, “I was like, ‘what’s happening?’ And I’m just there and this huge bug is just crawling up my neck and I feel it.”

After explaining how she “stayed really still,” Lopez said, “but that was crazy, it was kind of horrible. Like if I would have known it was that, I probably [would have been] screaming and yelling.”

As seen above in the video of the incident, Lopez subsequently flicked the creature off and told her audience, “It was tickling me.”

Of course, Lopez’s fans found a lot of humor in the memorable moment.

Fans Say the Cricket ‘Wanted the Best Seat in the House’

Getty Jennifer Lopez.

When the video of the cricket landing on Jennifer Lopez found its way online, her fans flocked to light-heartedly comment on it.

One fan wrote, “He wanted the best seat in the house😂😂🙌❤️.”

Another Instagram user commented, “That’s when I would’ve hit the highest note ever if I felt that 😂.”

Similarly, one person noted, “That’d be when id sing like mariah and smack myself 💀🤣❤️.”

Someone else joked, “It’s remembered anaconda movie 😂😍.”

Finally, someone commended Lopez for her reaction (or lack thereof), saying, “How brave of her 😂.”

Lopez has had a busy year in 2026. As well as appearing in the rom-com “Office Romance,” she’s also released the single “Save Me Tonight” (with David Guetta) and the 25th anniversary edition of her 2001 album “J.Lo.”

In terms of upcoming projects, she has three movies planned. Lopez will star in and produce the psychological thriller “The Last Mrs. Parrish.” She will star in and executive produce the crime drama “The Godmother.” The star is also attached to the animated “Bob the Builder” movie as a producer.

We wish Jennifer Lopez well with all of her upcoming work.

Jennifer Lopez’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.