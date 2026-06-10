‘The Young and the Restless’/’Beyond the Gates’ Crossover Contains 2 Big Plot Holes

There’s no doubt about it, The Young and the Restless and Beyond the Gates crossover event is a must-watch event in daytime. To see legends of Genoa City like Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) mixing it up with Fairmont Crest’s Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Dani Dupree (Karla Cheatham Mosley) is a pretty historic event. Things got especially entertaining when the mixing and mingling really kicked off in the Beyond the Gates episode airing on June 10, prior to the sudden tornado touching down at the political campaign fundraiser.

With that being said, it wasn’t until the Beyond the Gates episode in question that loyal viewers of The Young and the Restless started to watch the crossover event with intrigue, and yet, confusion.

Was The Young and the Restless’ Diane Magically Found?

CBS

Admittedly, I joined the ranks who were confused to see Diane (Susan Walters) magically pop up at the political fundraiser in the Washington, DC area suburb. Up until this point, she was missing in Genoa City. Both Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) were worried about her whereabouts, given she hadn’t been spotted at the Athletic Club, where she had been staying, or at Jabot. Additionally, suspicion started to develop among these two men on screen, and with fans at home, that Diane may have found herself on the wrong end of a scheme designed by Patty (Stacy Haiduk).

So it was quite the surprise to see Diane arm in arm with Jack as if nothing was wrong. Plus, Jack and Diane hadn’t officially reconciled prior to the black-tie affair, making things even more baffling.

Would Victor Really Leave His Daughter Behind?

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 10, Victor’s family was wrecked with nerves, thinking there was a possibility that he had been caught in the tornado reported on the news. They were quickly relieved to see him remerge as they were talking. In the midst of throwing a jab Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) way about Jack, The Mustache confirmed he left Fairmont Crest before the bad weather set in. That begs the question: Would he really leave his youngest daughter behind in danger?

Abby (Melissa Ordway) was also at the fundraiser with Devon (Bryton James). The Newman patriarch is a self-professed family man, so it seems odd he’d leave Abby behind in potential danger. Yes, she is technically an Abbott through Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Victor loathes that family, but he usually does anything for his baby girl.

The best possible explanation here is that Victor simply didn’t suspect the weather to turn as bad as it did in Fairmont Crest and assumed Abby would be okay. Not for nothing, he did claim to have sent his team to the disaster zone to lend a hand in aiding the situation.

In the meantime, we will all have to keep watching to see what happens next in this crossover event with The Young and the Restless and Beyond the Gates.