Katie Couric’s Photo With Her New Granddaughter Reveals Something Incredibly Unique About the Baby

Katie Couric‘s family has welcomed a new member, and the star is definitely “over the moon” about the adorable addition.

Her daughter, Ellie, has had her second child with her husband Mark Dobrosky, and the proud grandmother has now introduced the beautiful baby to her social media followers with a photo that shows something very special about the little one.

Do You See the Heart on Virginia’s Forehead?

“Introducing Virginia Louise!” Katie wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Wednesday, June 17. “Born May 30, 2026. 8lbs 5ounces. With a very happy Gogo. Ellie is doing great. Jay is coping. (Dada hold Gigi!😂) 🩷🍼👶🧸🌸💕”

In the photo, Virginia looks like an absolute doll as she sleeps peacefully in her loving grandmother’s arms. While Katie can be seen in a Knicks jersey in honor of the team’s 2026 NBA Championship win, tiny Virginia is wearing a sweet floral item under a couple of cozy blankets.

The post prompted plenty of comments from Katie’s followers, including actress Hilarie Burton, who wrote, “Virginia!!! My daughter’s middle name. I love that home is in that beautiful baby’s name! So many congrats to you and your family!!”

Christie Brinkley sent a note, writing, “Oh What J O Y! And she’s gorgeous! Like her glowing GoGo!”

Julianne Moore popped in an enthusiastic “Congratulations!!!”

“The Office” alum Angela Kinsey wrote, “Congratulations! ❤️”

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers popped in a message, saying, “Congrats Katie! ❤️”

“❤️❤️❤️,” Mariska Hargitay added.

Another follower left a comment that noted something very special about Virginia, saying, “Congratulations!! She’s absolutely beautiful 🥰 Love the little heart on her forehead 🩷 Sweet girl! Hope Ellie, Mark, and especially little Jay are doing well. ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

That’s right, if you take a look at the little one’s forehead, specifically right between her eyebrows, you’ll notice a slight heart-shaped rosy spot. Perhaps a beautiful birthmark, it’s undeniably unique and absolutely adorable.

One Aspect of Virginia’s Arrival Made Katie Nervous

Getty Katie Couric

“I BECAME A GRANDMOTHER for a second time last weekend!” Katie — who is already a grandma to Ellie’s son, John Albert Dobrosky, who was born on March 23, 2024 — wrote on her website when she first shared the news about her granddaughter on June 5.

“My daughter Ellie had a baby girl on Saturday afternoon,” Katie added. “She came a week early, and I’m glad she did because she weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was ready to greet the day! Her name is Virginia Louise Dobrosky, and of course, I would think this, but she is beautiful!”

“I was nervous about her big brother meeting her for the first time — after all, he has spent the last two years and two months as the center of Ellie and Mark’s universe — but while a bit confused, he seemed to be fascinated with his little sister, and I’m sure he will be acclimating soon,” Katie continued. “He loves pushing around a little baby stroller for dolls (yay to breaking gender roles!) and wanted to put her in his…but his dad said they couldn’t do that quite yet!”

Katie also noted that “Ellie is doing well. Not getting much sleep, but so happy. Mark is a wonderful partner and father. Meanwhile, yours truly, aka Gogo, is over the moon. (Which makes sense. She was born on a blue moon!)”

“I will be heading out to LA in a few weeks after everyone has a chance to get settled,” she noted of the trip she seems to be on now. “But I wanted you all to hear it from me first. With so much strife and rancor in the world, it’s nice to celebrate good news! Here’s to Ginny!”