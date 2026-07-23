Jessica Alba Shows off Her Incredible Fitness on ‘Wellness Vacay’ With Great Pal

Gorgeous actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has been enjoying a “wellness vacay” with her best pal.

Alba, 45, has been friends with Canadian-American businesswoman and philanthropist Kelly Sawyer for many years. Sawyer is the co-CEO of Baby2Baby. It’s a nonprofit that “provides children in need across the country with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves” (per the official website).

The pair spend a lot of time together and recently enjoyed a “recharge break” to Austria. There, they also attended the “World Changer Weekend” charity event, at which Alba was a speaker.

They returned to the same country for their “wellness vacay,” which Alba says turned into something very different once they arrived.

Jessica Alba’s Trip Turned Into a ‘Full-on Fitness & Adventure Retreat’

Jessica Alba took to her Instagram account to share some of her “wellness vacay” trip with Kelly Sawyer with her 21.9 million followers.

The post includes a carousel of photographs and videos from the pair’s trip to the Stanglwirt resort in the village of Going am Wilden Kaiser in Tyrol, Austria.

Photographs in the carousel include selfies, pictures of Alba and Sawyer together, some of the amazing Austrian scenery, and pictures of the pair playing tennis.

The videos include wider panoramic views of the scenery, footage of beautiful farm animals, and Alba and Sawyer waving at the camera from the resort’s swimming pool.

Alba’s caption on the post reads, “When you convince your BFF to go on a “wellness vacay”… and it somehow turns into a full-on fitness and adventure retreat 😂🤭 Thankfully @kellysawyer is always down! 🤍”

Suffice it to say, Alba looks incredibly fit in the pictures and videos.

Per the resort’s official website, “Stanglwirt is an organic farm, a five-star wellness oasis and luxury resort all rolled into one amazing travel experience.”

Alba showed the resort off in a fantastic light. It certainly seems that she and Sawyer enjoyed using the facilities. Alba’s fans and followers flocked to the comments to have their say on her post about it.

Alba’s Followers Think Stanglwirt Looks ‘Amazing’ & ‘Perfect’

Getty Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba in 2013.

The comments section of Alba’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers.

The official E! News account wrote, “this looks amazing 😍.”

One of Alba’s Austrian followers commented, “Glad you enjoyed our beautiful Austria!”

Another follower said, “From a wellness getaway to an unforgettable adventure—this looks absolutely perfect! Enjoy every moment! ⛰️🤍”

“Nothing beats a down for anything friend 👯👯,” said one person about Kelly Sawyer.

Another individual wrote, “such a beautiful reminder that healing isn’t only about romantic relationships. It’s also about friendships, adventure, play, and creating memories with people who bring life into your life. 💛✨️☀️”

Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder noted, “@jessicaalba that’s where I got married and the room you stayed in is the honeymoon suit 😂😍❤️🙌.”

Finally, one Instagram user proclaimed, “Yyyeeeesss! There is quite nothing like a girls trip! 😍”

We’re so glad that Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer enjoyed their “wellness vacay,” despite the fact it turned into something very different.

One thing’s for sure: Stanglwirt looks like an absolutely awesome place to visit.