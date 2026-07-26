Ryan Reynolds Makes Surprise Appearance at SDCC as Deadpool

Celebrity sightings are part of the San Diego Comic-Con experience. While many stars stick to panels and signings to promote their latest projects, others find more creative ways to surprise fans.

Ryan Reynolds did exactly that during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation, appearing as Jeanpool, a Deadpool variant. His suit and mask was made entirely of denim and featured a Canadian flag patch, paying tribute to his roots.

Jeanpool Debuts at Hall H

Robert Downey Jr. singled out the denim-clad Deadpool during Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday” presentation.

He introduced himself as Ricky, saying, “that’s a mononym, like Cher or Madonna, and I’m just cosplaying hard.”

The cosplayer then said he had two questions for the Avengers, kicking things off with one that’s been on Marvel fans’ minds since “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“The first question is for Mr. Paul Rudd,” he said. “Where is Thor, and why is he crying?”

The question was a nod to a scene in which Deadpool, while inside the TVA, catches a glimpse of a future version of himself being cradled by a tearful Thor. Matthew Macfadyen’s Mr. Paradox quickly explains that moment happens “in the distant future,” leaving fans wondering when – or if – they will ever see this moment play out in the MCU.

Rudd decided to jokingly answer the question, saying, “He’s a Wrexham fan,” poking fun at the soccer club Reynolds co-owns.

Jeanpool then pitched himself for a role in “Avengers: Doomsday.” He asked, “This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?”

Despite the Russo Brothers confirming that “Avengers: Doomsday” had wrapped production, Jeanpool continued to ask if there was room for a “last minute addition.”

Reynolds departed Hall H to loud applause and cheers, saying, “Happy Hogan, fetch the Audi. We’re leaving.”

While there was no official confirmation that Deadpool will appear in “Avengers: Doomsday,” Reynolds’ appearance at the showcase is continuing to fuel rumors that the character will appear in the MCU again soon.

Jeanpool Poses with Fans on the SDCC Floor

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool cosplay speaks from the audience during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Disney)

Before making his Hall H appearance, Reynolds quietly wandered the San Diego Comic-Con show floor as Jeanpool.

The actor stopped for photos with unsuspecting fans, who later took to social media after discovering the man inside the denim suit was Reynolds.

“At the time, we thought he was simply another incredible Deadpool cosplayer,” a user posted to Instagram. “It wasn’t until Marvel Studios surprised Hall H with Ryan Reynolds’ appearance later that day that we realized we’d actually filmed him blending into the crowd.”

“Ryan Reynolds as a denim Deadpool asked for a photo with me on the Comic-Con exhibit floor, and I didn’t know it was him until hours later,” another user shared.

After his Hall H appearance, Reynolds gave fans a behind-the-scenes look by sharing unmasked photos of himself in the Jeanpool suit on his Instagram Story, captioning one, “Le Canadian Tuxedo.”