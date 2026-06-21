Tracy Pollan Celebrates Michael J. Fox With Sweet Father’s Day Tribute

More than four decades after they first met, Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox continue to give fans a glimpse into their enduring love story.

On Sunday, June 21, Pollan paid tribute to her husband of nearly 38 years with a heartfelt Father’s Day message shared on social media.

All About Pollan’s Sweet Father’s Day Post

“Happy Father’s Day! Our kids are so lucky to have the most loving, caring, and hysterical dad. We all love you!” she wrote alongside a series of family photos.

The carousel included three special snapshots celebrating Fox as a father.

The first featured a black-and-white image of the actor surrounded by all four of his children at one of his daughters’ weddings.

Another photo showed Fox posing with several of his children and Pollan, while the final image captured a sweet moment between the actor and his son.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages praising the beloved actor and his close-knit family.

“They are happy to have You in their lives,” one person wrote.

“The best,” another added.

“Happy Father’s Day! What a beautiful and loving family!” a fan commented.

Others echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Happy Father’s Day Michael! What a beautiful family!” and “You really have a lovely family.”

One follower praised the couple’s decades-long relationship, writing, “He’s a lucky man to have such a wonderful woman at his side and those beautiful children.”

Fox Recently Celebrated a Birthday

The Father’s Day tribute comes just weeks after Fox celebrated his 65th birthday.

Pollan marked the occasion with another loving social media post.

“Happy birthday handsome! So excited to share another one with you, I love you Mikes ❤️,” she wrote earlier this month.

Fox’s son also shared a sweet birthday message for his father.

“Love you pops!! Happy birthday!” he simply wrote and shared a black and white photo of the two.

Fox and Pollan Have Had an Everlasting Love

Fox and Pollan’s relationship dates back to 1985, when they first met while portraying love interests on the hit sitcom “Family Ties.”

Although their careers briefly took them in different directions, they reunited in 1987 while filming the movie “Bright Lights, Big City” and soon began dating.

The couple married in 1988 and have remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships.

Together, they share four children: son Sam, twin daughters Aquinnah and Kathleen, and daughter Esmé.

Over the years, Fox has often credited his family for bringing him joy and perspective.

“My best life now is I enjoy my family so much,” he told PEOPLE in 2022. “Tracy and the kids are amazing. I know that sounds boring, it sounds like a fairy tale, but we’ve been married 30-something years, so we’ve got something figured out.”

He two have also stated how they have kept the spark alive after all these years. There answer was simply humor

Pollan’s latest tribute offered another reminder of the strong family bond the couple has built over the years — one that continues to resonate with fans around the world.