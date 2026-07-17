When Netflix cancels a show, it’s typically because the viewership was disappointing.

That was apparently not the case with a new series with a top-tier cast from the creators of one of Netflix’s biggest hits, which was shown the door despite racking up an impressive number of views.

A-List Cast and A ‘Stranger Things’ Pedigree

That show is “The Boroughs,” created by the Duffer brothers — best known for creating one of the most-watched shows to ever stream on Netflix, “Stranger Things.”

The supernatural series certainly can’t be accused of lacking star power. The cast included Geena Davis, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Bull Pullman, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Ed Begley Jr.

“In the sun-drenched expanse of the New Mexico desert lies The Boroughs, a picturesque retirement community promising its residents the time of their lives,” the official synopsis reads. “But for new arrival Sam Cooper (Molina), paradise feels more like a prison. Everything changes when a terrifying nighttime encounter reveals that something monstrous is stalking the manicured cul-de-sacs. Dismissed by the powers that be as just another confused old man, Sam finds unlikely allies in a band of neighborhood misfits: a sharp-witted former journalist, a spiritual seeker, a cynical music manager, and a brilliant doctor running out of options. Overlooked and underestimated, these unlikely heroes must band together to unravel the dark truth at the heart of The Boroughs before their time runs out.”

Meanwhile, the show earned critical acclaim and more-than-decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 79 percent

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‘The Boroughs’ Was A Top-40 Show

Most importantly, viewership of “The Boroughs” was impressive.

That’s the revelation from Netflix’s recently released What We Watched report, which charts film and television viewership or the period spaning from January to June of 2026.

According to the report, “The Boroughs” racked up 23.1 million views, placing it in the top 40 most-watched Netflix shows during that six-month time period, raking at No. 35.



Netflix Axed ‘The Boroughs’ After One Season

Despite all those factors — and the fact that the first season ended in a way that was clearly intended to set up a second — Netflix canceled “The Boroughs” in mid-June.

However, there were other contributing factors that led to the cancellation of what was, for all intents and purposes, a hit TV show.

Sci-Fi Is Expensive

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, making a special effects-heavy sci-fi show like “The Boroughs” is an expensive proposition.

Another factor that likely contributed to Netflix’s decision was that the Duffer brothers had opted not to renew their contract with Netflix. Instead of re-upping, the opted. to take future shows to rival streamer Paramount+.

At the end of the day, though, the show’s high budget was what ultimately led to its demise.

Two separate sources told THR that the series cost $10 million per episode, although another source said the actual figure is “materially higher.”

Sadly, the high production values that led viewers to embrace “The Boroughs” caused Netflix to place the show on the chopping block.



