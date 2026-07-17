Legendary Music Mogul Who Worked With Otis Redding & Lynyrd Skynyrd Passes at 83 — Tributes Pour In

A legendary music mogul who played a significant contribution in the successful careers of acts like Otis Redding and Lynyrd Skynyrd has passed away at the age of 83.

Talent manager, publisher, booking agent, and promoter Alan Walden was born on May 23, 1943, in Macon, Georgia (per Southern Man Alan Walden, his official website). According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walden died on Thursday, July 16, in his beloved hometown, having spent several weeks in hospice care. His daughter, Jessica Walden, confirmed his passing.

On Walden’s official website, there’s a quote by Quincy Jones. The iconic producer once told him, “Alan, I got to tell you… you’re one soulful guy… I don’t think I’ve ever met a white guy with more soul than you.”

Walden’s work extended far beyond just working with Redding and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Alan Walden’s Catalogue of Artists Was Vast

As well as soul singer Redding and Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alan Walden worked with a vast array of artists in the music world.

Walden included the likes of soul stars Al Green, Percy Sledge, Etta James, Sam & Dave, Johnnie Taylor, Clarence Carter, Arthur Conley, Joe Tex, Z. Z. Hill, Candi Staton, William Bell, and Eddie Floyd, blues stars Albert King and Boz Scaggs, alternative rock band September Hase, and Southern rock band Outlaws among his clients.

His guidance and expertise helped all of those artists. He either launched their legendary careers or elevated them to new heights.

Along with his brother Phil and Otis Redding, Walden founded the Redwal Music label in 1965. Together, they released hit songs like “Respect,” “I Can’t Turn You Loose,” “Sweet Soul Music,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” and the iconic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.”

When news of Walden’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to him started to pour in.

Those Who Knew Walden Mourn ‘A Legend’

Social media is awash with tributes to Alan Walden now that the news of his passing is widespread.

Macon-based group Macon Pops posted about Walden’s passing and wrote, “Macon lost a legend today. Alan Walden helped build this city’s music legacy (Capricorn, the sound, the artists who came up through it) and helped give Capricorn and Macon, Georgia their place in music history.”

Also on Instagram, under a post about his passing, one user commented, “We love him so.”

Over on X, one person posted, “Just found out that our great friend Alan Walden has left us. Alan had several claims to fame, but being Lynyrd Skynyrd’s first manager and owning the publishing rights to ALL of their songs tops the list. Rest in Peace, Brother!🙏”

Another X user wrote, “Alan Walden died today, the real ones know who he is.”

Someone else commented on that post and said, “He damn sure could recognize talent.”

Finally, on Facebook, the official page of the aforementioned Outlaws posted, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Alan Walden’s passing. Alan teamed up with Charlie Brusco in 1974 to represent the Outlaws in a management capacity. They were instrumental in securing our first recording contract with Arista Records. Alan was also our first publisher and remained a good friend to me throughout his entire life. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tosha and all his children.”

Rest In Peace Alan Walden

Per WGXA News, Walden is survived by his wife, Tosha, his daughters, Jessica and Georgeanna, his son, Roger “Christian” (all from a previous marriage), a grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Alan Walden at this upsetting time. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Alan Walden’s career info was courtesy of Discogs.