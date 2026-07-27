‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026 Spoilers: Week 3 Dance Styles & Mentor Revealed

It’s time for Week 3 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” 2026, as the contestants will be tasked with taking on a group performance. You are only as strong as your weakest link, which the “DWTS: The Next Pro” contestants will be finding out this week. ABC has released some “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 spoilers, including the theme and guest mentor/judge for Week 3 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1.

Week 3 on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026

For Week 3, we will have pro dancer Britt Stewart stepping in as the guest mentor and judge for the week. This week’s episode is titled “You’re Only as Strong as Your Weakest Link: Group Work with Britt Stewart.”

The synopsis for this week’s episode: “The remaining dancers face one of the toughest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ challenges: a group performance. Mentored by Britt Stewart, they must master a high-intensity routine in just hours, putting teamwork, timing and resilience to the test.”

Everything We Know for Week 3 on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

ABC isn’t giving us much to work with for this week’s episode. Typically, they’ve given us the dance styles, partners, and songs the contestants would be performing that week.

Since Week 3 is a group performance, there are no partners to let us know about. There are no details given about what song or dance style the contestants will be performing to.

We do know that nine dancers remain in the competition after last week’s tension-filled elimination. The nine remaining contestants are: Stephani, Tristen, Allen, Adele, Selena, AJ, Natalie, Erik, and Nina.

After the group performance, we are not sure if it will just be the weakest dancer eliminated, or if there will be more than just a group performance tonight. It seems like a lot of time is shown on just one routine.

Last Week on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

We had Week 2 of this new series last week on ABC. Brandon Armstrong served as the week’s mentor and guest judge.

For this week of performances, the focus would be on storytelling. The dancers had to tell a story without using any words. They were paired up, and then each couple had to decide which contestant’s story they wanted to share.

We had some real emotions come out, as Allen and Adele nailed their routine. Allen was so, so good, telling the story of his mother. I shed real tears for this one!

We also had some tension between Benji and Nina. They weren’t communicating well, and that rolled over to their routine. It was off, and the judges noticed it.

In the end, the judges discussed all of the routines, and it was Benji and Nina in the bottom. Only one would be sent home, and that dancer was Benji.

Are you excited to see the contestants join forces and perform during Week 3?

“DWTS: The Next Pro” airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.