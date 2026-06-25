CMA Fest 2026 Performers: Full Lineup for Tonight’s ABC Special

Summer is officially here, and so is CMA Fest 2026. On Thursday, June 25, ABC will kick off summer with special performances from country music’s biggest stars, led by co-host Riley Green. “The Voice” coach will be joined by his co-host, “Good Morning America” anchor Lara Spencer, to bring you performances, surprise collaborations, and highlights from this month’s CMA Fest in Nashville. Who will be performing tonight at CMA Fest? Check out the full CMA Fest 2026 performers lineup below in our CMA Fest spoilers.

Let Summer Begin

CMA Fest has been uniting the country music community for over 50 years. The festival brings fans, artists, and industry professionals together for four unforgettable days right in the heart of Nashville.

The festival began in 1972 and was called Fan Fair. Since then, CMA Fest has grown from 5,000 attendees to the world’s longest-running country music festival. CMA Fest draws an estimated 100,000 daily attendees.

CMA Fest is more than just a festival. It’s a celebration of the connection between artists and fans. It features hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages. It gives us once-in-a-lifetime moments and shows off the vibrant energy of Nashville.

For 2026, it marks the 23rd consecutive year that CMA has produced a summer music program to air as a network television special on ABC and Hulu.

CMA Fest 2026 Performers Lineup

This year will certainly be special. ABC has lined up several one-of-a-kind performances, including a live performance from Shaboozey and the reunion of Florida Georgia Line. It’s definitely going to be a night full of good music and excitement.

Here is the lineup of performers for tonight’s special:

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Cody Johnson

Deana Carter

Ella Langley

Fetty Wap

Florida Georgia Line

Gretchen Wilson

HARDY

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Jordan Davis

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Luke Bryan

Michael McDonald

Molly Tuttle

Ricky Skaggs

Riley Green

Russell Dickerson

Shaboozey

Shay Morgan

Stephen Wilson Jr.

The Band Perry

The Red Clay Strays

Tim McGraw

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

What Time Is CMA Fest?

The CMA Fest 2026 television special airs Thursday, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT) on ABC. Riley Green and Lara Spencer will be teaming up for the first time as co-hosts to guide viewers through one of country music’s biggest nights on television.

If you miss tonight’s broadcast, you won’t have to wait long to catch up. While the initial broadcast airs on ABC, CMA Fest will begin streaming the next day on Hulu.

Whether you attended CMA Fest in Nashville or you are watching for the first time from your home, tonight’s special offers a chance to watch some of the festival’s biggest performances and catch a few moments that never made it on social media. It’s giving country music fans front-row access to one of country music’s most star-studded weekends.

“CMA Fest presented by SoFi” 2026 airs tonight on ABC at 8/7c, and the special will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.