Frankie Grande Reveals What It Would Take for Him to Return to ‘Big Brother’

More than a decade after becoming one of the most memorable players in “Big Brother” history, Frankie Grande says he isn’t finished with the game just yet. Despite multiple opportunities to revisit the franchise in recent years, the “Big Brother” Season 16 standout has yet to return as a full-fledged houseguest. Now, Grande is opening up about whether he’d ever step back into the “Big Brother” house. What would need to happen to make it a reality? Find out below in our “Big Brother” spoilers.

‘They Should Call Me’

While members of the “Big Brother 16” cast have gone on to win in their second attempt in the house (Nicole Franzel and Cody Calafiore), Grande hasn’t made it back into the house. Why? It seems like that falls on CBS.

Frankie talked to Parade, telling them, “I would do ‘Big Brother All Stars.’ And they should call me, because now they know that I want to do it.”

As it turns out, Frankie thinks CBS thought he didn’t want to play the game again. He added, “When I was drunk or high, I probably said in an interview, like, ‘I would never play again.’ But I was like, ‘I was drunk and high. Leave me the f— alone! Why don’t you guys ask me directly?’”

Other ‘Big Brother’ Appearances

He has gotten a chance to play “Big Brother” again. In 2016, he was one of the contestants on “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K. Like his run on “Big Brother 16,” Grande finished that season in fifth place.

CBS did ask Grande to take part in the spin-off “Reindeer Games.” He came close to winning the holiday-themed special and the $100,000 prize. It wasn’t because of his lack of skills, but something else.

He told Parade, “I had a horrific bronchial infection. Which is always why I say I didn’t win, because I literally couldn’t breathe by the end of it. I was puffing on my inhaler, and they’re like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘[Makes extensive gasping noises.]’ And they’re like, ‘Okay, he’s dying.’”

His Run on ‘Big Brother 16’

Frankie made an excellent run during his first time on the show. He set a record during his time in the house, winning five Head of Household competitions.

Grande also pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the show’s history when he won a pair competition by himself! His partner chose to sit out completely, so Grande did the challenge alone and won it.

He also made a big reveal to his fellow houseguests, admitting he was a “social media mogul.” Then the big news, his half-sister was pop star Ariana Grande.

His run came to an end during Week 12. Frankie won HoH and Veto back-to-back. However, it was all nullified when they hit the “Rewind Button.” That meant everything was reset, and the competitions were repeated.

Frankie couldn’t do it all again, so he went from being the safest player in the game for the week to being the next HG evicted.

‘Big Brother’ Cameos

While he hasn’t returned to the “Big Brother” house as a houseguest, he has made some cameos over the years. For “Big Brother 17,” he took some of the houseguests to an Ariana Grande concert.

He also played a superhero during the “BB Comics” segment. Frankie played a prominent role in the “Big Brother 27” finale last summer. He was the host for Part 2 of the final HoH competition. Frankie was also one of the “Masterminds” responsible for wreaking havoc all season long.

Now that Frankie and the producers are on the same page, will we see him back in the “Big Brother” house sometime soon?