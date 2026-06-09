Fans Notice Ariana Grande Changed a ‘Thank U, Next’ Lyric Following Ethan Slater Breakup

Ariana Grande fans are looking at one of her biggest hits a little differently this week.

Days before reports surfaced that Grande and Ethan Slater had ended their relationship, the singer appeared to make a subtle change to a lyric in “Thank U, Next” during a recent stop on her “The Eternal Sunshine Tour. At the time, most fans barely noticed.

Now, they’re connecting the dots.

Videos from the performance began making the rounds online after news of the reported split broke, with fans pointing out that Grande tweaked a line in the song that has long been associated with her outlook on love, relationships, and moving forward.

For an artist whose personal experiences have often found their way into her music, the moment immediately sparked conversation.

Fans Are Revisiting the Performance

“Thank U, Next” has occupied a unique place in Grande’s catalog since its release in 2018.

The chart-topping hit wasn’t just a breakup anthem. It became a defining moment in her career, earning praise for its message of self-reflection and growth. Years later, it’s still one of the songs fans dissect most closely, which helps explain why a seemingly minor lyric change generated so much attention.

Once reports of her split from Slater emerged, fans began revisiting footage from recent tour stops and noticed the adjustment.

Grande has not publicly addressed the lyric change, and there’s no indication she intended it to be a statement about her relationship. Still, the timing has fueled speculation among fans who view the song as a running commentary on different chapters of her life.

The renewed attention comes as Grande continues to balance her music career with the massive success of “Wicked,” which introduced her to an even broader audience and earned widespread praise for her portrayal of Glinda.

Why the Moment Resonated

Part of what makes the story so compelling is that “Thank U, Next” was always about perspective.

Rather than focusing on heartbreak, the song centered on gratitude, lessons learned, and personal growth. That’s why even years later, fans continue to pay close attention whenever Grande changes something, whether it’s a lyric, a performance, or the way she chooses to present the song onstage.

The reported end of her relationship with Slater has inevitably placed fresh attention on those choices.

Whether the lyric change was intentional or simply part of an evolving live performance, fans have interpreted it through the lens of the breakup news. In doing so, they’ve turned a brief concert moment into a larger conversation about where Grande is now, both personally and professionally.

And for a song that has always been about moving forward, that feels fitting.

Grande and Slater Met While Filming ‘Wicked’

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Grande and Slater first met while filming the two-part “Wicked” movie adaptation, in which they star as Glinda and Boq, respectively. The pair’s relationship became public in 2023 and they dated for nearly three years before reports surfaced this week that they had gone their separate ways.

Neither Grande nor Slater has publicly commented on the reported breakup. However, fans were quick to connect the lyric change during Grande’s recent performance to the news.