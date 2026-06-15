Ariana Grande Gets Emotional on Stage During Performance Amid Ethan Slater Split

Ariana Grande had an emotional moment on stage during her latest “Eternal Sunshine Tour” stop, tearing up while thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

The singer became visibly emotional during her June 14 concert at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, pausing to address the crowd during the second of four scheduled performances at the venue. The heartfelt moment comes just days after reports surfaced that Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater quietly ended their relationship several months ago.

“I’ve never in my life experienced a crowd like this,” Grande told fans, according to videos shared online. Fighting back tears, she described the response from the audience as “overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever.”

As cheers filled the arena, Grande wiped away tears and continued expressing her gratitude.

“Thank you so much for being so loving,” she said, joking that fans should have expected an emotional reaction because she’s a Cancer.

The touching exchange quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the singer’s vulnerability and emotional connection with her audience. According to Us Weekly, Grande also thanked concertgoers for being a “loving, safe presence” throughout the different chapters of her life and career.

Ariana Reflects on Returning to the Stage

The “Eternal Sunshine Tour” marks Grande’s first major concert tour since 2019. In the years since, the Grammy winner largely stepped away from touring while focusing on acting projects, including the highly anticipated two-part adaptation of “Wicked.”

During the Los Angeles show, Grande reflected on what it meant to return to the stage after such a long absence.

She told fans it had been seven years since she last toured and thanked them for continuing to support her throughout that time.

Grande also shared a lighthearted detail that drew laughs from the crowd, revealing this is the first tour where she’s performing while wearing contact lenses.

“It’s so nice to see you for the first time in my life and to be able to connect,” she joked, adding that being able to clearly see audience members made the experience even more powerful.

The emotional moment appeared to underscore just how meaningful the tour has been for the singer as she reconnects with fans following years focused on film projects and recording new music.

Split From Ethan Slater Made Headlines Earlier This Month

Grande’s emotional concert comes shortly after news broke that she and Slater had quietly ended their relationship after nearly three years together.

Per People, the split occurred several months ago and was amicable. Sources told the outlet that the former couple remain friends and continue to support one another despite deciding to go their separate ways.

Grande and Slater first met while filming “Wicked” in 2022 and were romantically linked the following year. Their relationship remained a frequent topic of public discussion throughout the production and promotion of the blockbuster musical adaptation.

Despite the breakup, there appears to be no public tension between the pair. Grande has remained focused on her “Eternal Sunshine Tour” and upcoming album “Petal,” while Slater continues pursuing theater and acting projects.

The Los Angeles concert also attracted several celebrity attendees, including Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, according to TMZ. Kardashian later shared clips from the show on social media and was spotted spending time with Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, during the event.

While Grande never addressed the breakup directly on stage, her message throughout the night remained focused on gratitude. Looking out at thousands of cheering fans, the singer made it clear just how much their support continues to mean to her.

“This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever.”