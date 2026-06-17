Kate Middleton Was the Victim of a Plot to Sell Her Medical Records Amid Brave Health Struggle: REPORT

Kate Middleton was the victim of a plot to steal and sell her medical information amid her brave health battle, a Wednesday, June 17 People report says. The outlet says the troublesome incident occurred after Kate’s January 2024 stay at a London clinic for abdominal surgery.

The report came out the same day of Kate’s return to the Royal Ascot for the first time in three years, which she attended in a brilliant yellow ensemble.

Getty Kate Middleton on the second day of the Royal Ascot on June 17, 2026.

According to the story, the plot was uncovered by the Information Commissioner’s Office, which had launched an investigation into “the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information related to a breach reported by the London Clinic in March 2024.”

The ICO said the incident “involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust.”

The healthcare professional involved was fired and received “a formal caution,” the Mirror reported. The outlet says that individual attempted to sell Kate’s information for cash, and when they first broke the story back in 2024, the news “sent shockwaves through the hospital and Kensington Palace and posed serious questions over the safety of the royal family’s personal data.”

The Guardian says a rep for the clinic where Kate was treated said in a statement, “We all take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient at The London Clinic. We are pleased our work with the ICO has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.”

See Kate Middleton’s Return to Royal Ascot

On June 17, 2026, Kate returned to the Royal Ascot, a prestigious horse racing festival held in Berkshire, England, for the first time since 2023.

The princess stepped back from the spotlight beginning in 2024, and spend the next couple of years recovering. She announced in a happy social media post in January 2025 that she was in remission from cancer, saying, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Last summer, she planned to attend but backed out at the last minute due to her health. A former spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth explained at the time, “She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life.”

See the Best Looks So Far from the Royal Ascot 2026

Kate’s bright yellow dress looked even more striking in motion, as she was seen on video smiling and waving at the event alongside Prince William.

Kelly Osbourne attended in an all-black look.

“Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel attended in Western-inspired styling.

Henry Cavill was there looking as dashing as ever, much to the delight of his fans.