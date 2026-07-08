Vindicated! Utah Shuts Down Boarding School Where Paris Hilton Fought to End Teen Abuse

In a monumental triumph for child safety and celebrity activism, the state of Utah has officially revoked the license of Provo Canyon School’s Springville campus.

The decisive regulatory shutdown targets the notorious residential facility where socialite, entrepreneur, and advocate Paris Hilton was subjected to severe emotional and physical abuse as a teenager.

The historic victory is absolute vindication for Hilton, who has spent over half a decade leading a fierce public and political crusade against the multi-billion-dollar “troubled teen industry.”

Inside the Systemic Nightmare That Forced a Closure

Getty Paris Hilton poses for photographs outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the House of Representatives is set to vote on The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act.

The closure comes directly from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, which stripped the facility of its operating credentials following critical, wide-ranging health and safety failures. According to official state records, the institution systematically “failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients.” Furthermore, it completely neglected its duty of care.

Citations leveraged against the campus detailed horrifying instances of unnecessary physical restraints, staff members aggressively striking youth, and a blatant failure to secure immediate medical attention for severely injured teens. In response, state health regulators have ordered that all services at the campus permanently terminate. This forces the facility to completely vacate its clients by August 6, 2026.

Paris Hilton Breaks Her Silence on the “Validation” of a Lifetime

Paris Hilton in 2000, just months after surviving the trauma of Provo Canyon School, right before she took the global pop culture scene by storm.

Upon receiving the groundbreaking news, Hilton expressed immense relief and empowerment, telling reporters that she feels “so validated” by the state’s intervention. In a heartfelt statement released via PEOPLE Magazine, Hilton reflected on the generations of youth impacted by the facility.

“For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma,” Hilton stated. “For decades, they were called liars. But today, the State of Utah proved what we knew all along: we were telling the truth, and the children inside are finally safe.”

From Teen Captive to Capitol Hill Powerhouse

Getty Paris Hilton arrives to testify at the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on “Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting Americas Children”

Hilton’s parents sent her to the facility in the late 1990s, unaware of the internal conditions. Decades later, Hilton broke her silence in her 2020 documentary, “This Is Paris,” exposing the institution’s reliance on forced sedation and solitary confinement.

Instead of just telling her story, Hilton transitioned into a powerful political advocate. She took her fight all the way to Washington D.C., testifying before the U.S. Congress to spearhead legislative change, including the federal Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act.

Justice Served: The Multi-Year Ban Ensuring This Never Happens Again

While the school’s current parent company, Universal Health Services, strongly opposed the shutdown, state officials held their ground. To ensure the safety of future youth, Utah regulators implemented a strict, five-year ban. This ban prevents the operators from reapplying for an operating license.

This closure stands as a landmark achievement for Hilton and thousands of fellow survivors, proving that relentless advocacy can dismantle institutional abuse and protect vulnerable youth.