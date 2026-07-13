England Win Sparks Celebration for David Romeo and Cruz Beckham

David Beckham couldn’t contain his excitement after England punched its ticket to the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Following England’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Norway on July 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, David celebrated alongside wife Victoria Beckham and three of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, in a family moment that quickly won over fans.

Videos shared on social media showed David wrapping his arms around sons Romeo and Cruz. The trio belted out Oasis’ iconic hit “Wonderwall” with thousands of England supporters following the team’s thrilling win.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Another clip captured David singing along to The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” as fans honored England star Jude Bellingham, whose extra-time goal secured the team’s place in the World Cup semifinals.

Victoria Shared the Family Celebration

Victoria later gave fans a closer look at the memorable evening by posting photos from inside the stadium on Instagram.

“Special moment tonight in Miami,” she captioned a family photo featuring David, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper after England’s victory. The family outing also included Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, who joined them in cheering on England from the stands.

Brooklyn Watched From Afar

One family member, however, wasn’t in attendance.

David and Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, revealed on Instagram Stories that he watched England’s victory remotely.

Brooklyn’s absence comes months after reports of ongoing tension within the Beckham family. Earlier this year, he made headlines after publicly addressing his strained relationship with his parents. Despite not attending the match, Brooklyn still appeared to be supporting England from afar.

A Family Celebration After Harper’s Birthday

The World Cup outing came just one day after the Beckham family celebrated Harper’s 15th birthday.

David marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt Instagram tribute featuring photos of his youngest child throughout the years.

“My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today,” he wrote. “You are the perfect daughter, sweet, kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy.”

The former England captain added, “We love you so much and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives.”

Between celebrating Harper’s milestone birthday and England’s biggest World Cup win yet, it turned into an unforgettable weekend for the Beckham family—complete with singing, soccer, and a stadium full of fans joining in for a chorus of “Wonderwall.”

The Beckhams Have Been Married for Nearly Three Decades

David and Victoria have built one of entertainment’s longest-lasting marriages. The couple married in 1999 after meeting in the late 1990s, and together they share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Over the years, they’ve become known for publicly supporting one another’s careers while regularly attending family milestones and major sporting events together.

Victoria wasn’t just cheering from the stands; she has been by David’s side for many of the biggest moments of his life. While David became one of England’s greatest soccer stars, Victoria successfully transitioned from Spice Girls member to acclaimed fashion designer, with the pair continuing to support one another’s careers nearly three decades later.