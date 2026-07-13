What’s New to Watch on Max: Week of July 12

Summer streaming is heating up. If you’re wondering what to watch, whether you are in the mood for an intimate fashion documentary, high-stakes true crime, blockbuster action, or animated family adventures, Max has an incredibly diverse lineup dropping this week. Of course, this guide helps you decide exactly what to watch.

Here is your day-by-day guide to everything hitting the platform. Think of it as your weekly snapshot for what to watch on Max.

Sunday, July 12

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes (Season 2) – Based on the graphic novel series, this chapter follows the dangerous succession struggle between twin princes. In this story, the struggle threatens to destabilize Yorubaland.

– Based on the graphic novel series, this chapter follows the dangerous succession struggle between twin princes. In this story, the struggle threatens to destabilize Yorubaland. Ocean’s Eight – Stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, and Rihanna.

Monday, July 13

Dumb Money – Follows financial analyst, Keith Gill, who invests his savings into Game Stop and aids in driving the stock value up.

Tuesday, July 14

Contestants with Host Andrew Zimmern with Judges Moe Casen, Ernest Servantes and Jess Pryles as seen on Pit Masters, Season 1.

Pitmasters (Season 1) – Intense competition over the world of barbecue.

Wednesday, July 15

People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult (Season 1)

Thursday, July 16

Marc by Sofia (A24) – Documentary about the universe of American fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

– Documentary about the universe of American fashion designer Marc Jacobs. 911: Did the Killer Call? (Season 2) – Audio-driven true crime that analyzes emergency calls to unravel complex murder investigations.

– Audio-driven true crime that analyzes emergency calls to unravel complex murder investigations. Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch (Season 6)

Worst Yard on the Block (Season 1) – Expert landscapers take unappealing yards in the neighborhood and make them unimaginable.

Friday, July 17

Photo Credit: DC Entertainment

The Land of Sometimes – Stars Ewan McGregor and Helena Bonham Carter. It follows two twins whisked away to a magical world where all four seasons pass in a single day.

– Stars Ewan McGregor and Helena Bonham Carter. It follows two twins whisked away to a magical world where all four seasons pass in a single day. Batwheels (Season 3) – Action-packed fun for the younger crowd featuring members of the DC Universe.

– Action-packed fun for the younger crowd featuring members of the DC Universe. Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tag – Follows a group of grown men who have kept a relentless game of tag going for thirty years.

– Follows a group of grown men who have kept a relentless game of tag going for thirty years. House Hunters (Volume 11, Season 259) – Prospective buyers searching for their dream homes.