This Actor Says His Dad Made Life Difficult for Lucy Liu and Sigourney Weaver

One actor opens up about some uncomfortable memories from his early years in Hollywood. And that’s Shia LaBeouf.

According to People, during a “Transformers” reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, Shia claimed his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, frequently behaved inappropriately while visiting him on movie sets, creating awkward situations with several of his female costars.

Getty The actor attended the event.

“My dad was fresh out of prison, so we were on this set, and here’s all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news,” Shia recalled while discussing his experience filming 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

According to Shia, his father “was hitting on all three of those women all the time,” referring to stars Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore.

Lucy Liu Allegedly Avoided Shia’s Father

Of the three actresses, Shia claimed Lucy was particularly uncomfortable around his father. “Lucy Liu couldn’t stand my dad,” he said. “She couldn’t stand him. But he wasn’t going nowhere, he’s my dad.”

Shia went on to claim Lucy would intentionally avoid spending time near his trailer while filming.

“Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer,” he said, adding that she “never wanted to be around ’cause my dad was always whistling at her.”

Shia Says Sigourney Weaver Slapped His Dad

Getty Sigourney Weaver attended the red carpet.

Shia also shared another story from the set of “Holes,” which was released the same year.

“My dad’s been kicked off of so many sets, dude,” he said before claiming that Sigourney Weaver once slapped his father after he allegedly hit on her during filming.

“He hit on Sigourney Weaver one time. She slapped him on ‘Holes,’ on the ‘Holes’ set,” Shia alleged. The actor was a teenager when he filmed both “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Holes.”

Shia’s Relationship With His Father Has Been Complicated

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Shia’s relationship with his father has long been a topic of public discussion.

In 2019, the actor wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film “Honey Boy,” which explored his difficult childhood and his relationship with Jeffrey. While the film portrayed his father as abusive, Shia later said he believed he had unfairly depicted him, calling that portrayal “f—ing nonsense.”

According to The Sun, Jeffrey was convicted of attempted rape in 1981 and served time in prison before being released in 1983. In a 2019 interview with journalist Aaron Gell, Jeffrey acknowledged the conviction and said he had been “blackout drunk” at the time of the incident.

Shia Recently Moved Closer to His Father

Getty Shia attended the event.

Despite their complicated past, Shia and his father have reportedly grown closer in recent years.

According to the outlet, Shia relocated from California to New Orleans following his split from ex Mia Goth. A source told the outlet earlier this year that one reason for the move was to spend more time with Jeffrey, who now reportedly lives in the city.

Shia’s latest comments offer another glimpse into the unusual experiences he says shaped his childhood while growing up in Hollywood.