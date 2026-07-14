Gleb Savchenko Has Words of Wisdom for ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Winner

With “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 just around the corner, the pro dancers are training for the next competition. Every year features new faces and this year, the winner of “The Next Pro” will earn a spot on the show as the newest pro.

Seasoned pro Gleb Savchenko has some important tips for any new pro dancers and he hopes they take heed. Mixing romance and the ballroom is never a good combination.

Gleb Savchenko Shares Tips From His Own Experience

Each member of the “Dancing With the Stars” team will likely have their own tips to share with the next pro. But as for Gleb Savchenko, it’s simple.

“Don’t date your partners,” the 42-year-old told Us Weekly when asked about what he wanted to tell new pros. “Don’t do it. Even if they really want to, don’t do it. Even if it’s gonna cost you a season, don’t do it. Don’t try to make it work.”

“Don’t do it because it’s like a box of chocolate,” Savchenko continued. “You never know which one you’re gonna get. Might be a really bitter one inside and they’re gonna [expletive] up with your whole life. You know what I mean?”

Getty Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader attend the PXG San Diego Grand Opening Celebration on October 9, 2024.

There have been many rumors about Gleb Savchenko dating his dance partners in the past. After his marriage ended in 2020, many speculated he was dating his season 29 dance partner, Chrishell Stause. However, sparks truly flew when he met his season 33 partner, Brooks Nader.

Their chemistry in the ballroom was undeniable and the pair continuously made flirty TikToks with each other. Gleb and Brooks confirmed their relationship after the season ended. They dated for nearly a year and split after cheating allegations.

“It was really, really difficult to watch back the relationship and the demise of it unfold,” Brooks told PEOPLE after their breakup played out on her show, “Love Thy Nader.” “I think it was eye-opening, because I noticed certain things that I might not have noticed throughout the relationship that the girls say were present the entire time. I think it was a great form of self-reflection.”

The Dancer Weighs in on ‘The Next Pro’

“The Next Pro” premiere kicked off on July 13 and featured a shocking double elimination. Though only one dancer can earn their spot on DWTS, Gleb Savchenko thinks it’s going to be an excellent season.

“I think it’s going to be a good show,” the Russian dancer told Us Weekly. “We get to see all the new talent. We don’t have ‘So You Think You Can Dance‘ anymore.”

“I think it’s a great addition for the fans while they’re having this long break in between the seasons to watch another dance show, which is really good, and then kind of transitions. The first place goes and becomes a pro for the next season. I think it’s a great idea,” Savchenko added.

New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” air at 8 p.m. Monday nights on ABC. Season 35 picks up this fall.