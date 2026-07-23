Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable on Set of Big-Screen Debut

Billie Eilish is making the leap from music to movies, and fans are already doing a double-take after seeing the Grammy-winning singer on the set of her first feature film. The 24-year-old was recently photographed filming scenes for “The Bell Jar” in Toronto, where she appeared nearly unrecognizable while portraying Esther Greenwood, the iconic protagonist of Sylvia Plath’s classic 1963 novel. The production marks Eilish’s first major acting role and pairs her with an acclaimed creative team led by director Sarah Polley.

Eilish Set to Make Big-Screen Debut

Billie Eilish is set to make her big-screen debut in “The Bell Jar” movie. She was caught on set, dressing in period clothing that shows off the story’s 1950s setting.

In one of the photos, Eilish can be seen wearing a patterned yellow dress with black boots. She would keep warm between takes while wearing an oversized green fleece jacket.

Fans of Eilish are already excited to see her take on this demanding role, especially after seeing the dramatic wardrobe and styling in these photos.

‘The Bell Jar’ Adds Eilish to Cast

Earlier this year, reports suggested Eilish was in advanced talks to star in “The Bell Jar.” Now, we have seen photos of production being completed for the semi-autobiographical novel.

For her part, Eilish will portray 19-year-old Boston college student Esther Greenwood. The book follows Esther after she lands a prestigious internship in New York City in 1953.

While it looks like a glamorous opportunity, Greenwood struggles with depression, identity, and mounting emotional distress. This ultimately leads to a suicide attempt and psychiatric hospitalization.

The novel continues to be one of the most influential works of modern American literature. It continues to connect with readers, especially with its honest portrayal of mental illness and the pressures placed on young women.

The role seems perfect for Eilish, who has spoken openly throughout her career about experiencing depression, anxiety, and self-harm. That is why fans believe she will take on this role as Greenwood with authenticity and care.

Other Casting News for ‘The Bell Jar’

As the Daily Mail reported, Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan has also been spotted filming in Toronto. For “The Bell Jar,” Mulligan is set to portray Esther’s mother.

Mulligan recently earned praise for her performance in the second season of “Beef” on Netflix. She is also known for starring in “An Education,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Maestro.” She has received three Oscar nominations and continues to be one of Hollywood’s most respected dramatic actresses.

In addition to Mulligan and Eilish, “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie has been linked to this project. However, his casting has never been officially confirmed.

The movie will also be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley. Her most recent movie, “Women Talking,” earned her widespread acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

This will be Polley’s fifth feature as a director. She has also directed “Away From Her,” “Take This Waltz,” “Stories We Tell,” and “Women Talking.”

No release date has been announced yet for “The Bell Jar.” Fans can hardly wait to see Eilish’s big-screen debut, especially after getting a glimpse here.