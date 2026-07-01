Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Lost Out on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ for a Surprising Reason

Kathie Lee Gifford nearly joined one of TV’s most iconic series. In a new interview with People, the 72-year-old revealed she auditioned for “Charlie’s Angels” in 1979 for the role as Sabrina Duncan following Kate Jackson’s departure.

Kathie’s agent urged her to head to Aaron Spelling Productions for the audition even though she was battling the flu. She recalled that once she arrived, the audition ended almost as quickly as it began after a casting agent told her she wasn’t the right fit for the role.

The former television host said the casting agent explained the production was “looking for a pretty girl,” comparing the role to stars Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith. Rather than letting that hurt her, Gifford said she found herself laughing and responded with a memorable joke before leaving the audition. “When you’re casting a cartoon, let me know!”

Kathie Lee Gifford Didn’t Let the Rejection Define Her

For Kathie, it wasn’t simply losing out on the role that stayed with her over the years. It was the way the rejection was delivered.

She told the outlet that she left the audition believing the comments said more about the casting agent than they did about her potential. Looking back, she recalled joking, “When you’re casting a cartoon, let me know!” before walking away convinced that one disappointing audition wasn’t going to define her future.

The story offers fans a surprising glimpse into what could have been. At the time, “Charlie’s Angels” was one of television’s biggest hits, and joining the cast represented a major opportunity for any young actress hoping to establish herself in Hollywood.

The series originally starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith as private investigators working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend. As the show’s popularity grew, the cast became pop culture icons, making every casting change a closely watched event for television audiences.

Kathie Found Success on a Different Path

Although Gifford never became one of “Charlie’s Angels,” the audition turned out to be only one chapter in a much longer career. According to People, she also remembered another casting professional once telling her she was “the worst actress I have ever seen.” Rather than allowing those comments to derail her ambitions, Gifford continued pursuing opportunities in entertainment.

That perseverance eventually paid off. She became a familiar face to millions of viewers through “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” before later joining “Today,” where she spent years connecting with audiences through interviews, conversations, and entertainment coverage. Beyond television, Gifford also built a career as an author, singer, songwriter, and actress.

Looking back now, Gifford’s story feels less like one about rejection and more like one about resilience. While missing out on “Charlie’s Angels” may have seemed like a major disappointment at the time, it ultimately didn’t prevent her from becoming one of television’s most recognizable personalities.

Today, she’s able to reflect on the audition with humor and perspective. Because when one rejects you, something better can come along and be better for you. She’s letting fans know that this is a reminder that even some of entertainment’s biggest names heard “no” before finding the opportunity that changed everything. For Gifford, the role she didn’t get became just one step on the path toward the career she ultimately built.