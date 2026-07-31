Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates Her Adoption Story With Heartfelt Social Media Post

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is proud to be an adopted child.

The actress has always been open about her story and voiced support for adoption throughout her career. In addition to her birthday, she also celebrates her “Gotcha Day” each year, commemorating the day her parents brought her home.

In a new social media post, Chenoweth shared many beautiful photos of her parents and penned a heartfelt tribute to them.

Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates the Day Her Parents Adopted Her

Kristin Chenoweth was adopted at five days old in Oklahoma. Each year, she commemorates her “Gotcha Day” just after her birthday celebrations. This year marked her 58th birthday, as well as 58 years of being with her adopted family.

“Yesterday was my GOTCHA DAY 🩷☀️ (it’s not just for pets!!) The day my parents brought me home 58 years ago and I became a Chenoweth. I’m so blessed and grateful for this beautiful life they gave me. I love you, mom and dad!!” the “Wicked” actress posted on Instagram this week. She attached several sweet photos of her parents, including them seeing her in her wedding dress.

In the comments, plenty of Kristin Chenoweth’s fans and friends left loving messages. Many were excited to see the Broadway star openly celebrate adoption and share part of her own story.

“The stars aligned and you found your perfect family. It makes my heart so full,” actress Camryn Manheim replied in the comments.

“This is so inspiring- thank you for sharing!! You are a light beyond that which you may realize, but thank you for leading the way in the love of life,” a fan chimed in.

“Congratulations on being chosen!” another follower quipped.

The ‘Wicked’ Star Always Knew She Was an Adopted Child

While speaking with “Today” in 2022, Kristin Chenoweth dove a little deeper into her adoption story.

“My dad always says, ‘Man did we win the lottery,'” the actress joked. “No, I won the lottery!”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked how Kristin Chenoweth’s parents approached the topic with her. Telling a child they were adopted can be challenging, but that wasn’t the case in the Chenoweth household. They always made adoption an important part of their family’s history together.

“It was never a surprise,” the singer explained. “They always said the lady that had you in her belly could not take care of you the way she wanted to and she loved you so much. This is what my mom said, ‘She gave you life, but we get to give you a life.'”

Her origin story inspired Kristin Chenoweth to write a children’s book. She wrote “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” and explores a young girl showing her adopted puppy that families come in many different shapes and sizes. But at the end of the day, love is the same.

The actress does not have any children, but told the “Today” hosts that she would prefer to adopt a child if she decided to explore motherhood.