Nicole Kidman Spotted With Rumored Boyfriend in $340K Ferrari Ride

Nicole Kidman appears to be enjoying a new chapter in her life as she continues to spark romance rumors with financier Michael Reinstein.

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, was spotted spending time with Reinstein in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 30, following their recent getaway to Italy, according to new photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Kidman Looked Like She Was Having a Good Time

During the outing, Kidman looked happy and relaxed as she rode in the passenger seat of Reinstein’s luxury Ferrari 296 GTB, a sports car reportedly valued at around $340,000.

The pair’s latest appearance comes shortly after they were photographed together during a trip to the Italian Riviera, where they appeared comfortable in each other’s company while spending time poolside.

For the Los Angeles outing, Kidman dressed in a polished look featuring a blazer, blouse and sunglasses. Reinstein, a Beverly Hills-based private equity executive, appeared dressed in a suit as he picked her up following her travels.

According to reports, Reinstein met Kidman after she returned to Los Angeles from New York following the premiere of her series “Lioness.”

The businessman was seen driving the luxury vehicle during their outing, with the pair appearing engaged in conversation as they traveled together.

The Two Were Previously Spotted Together

The sighting follows photos of Kidman and Reinstein enjoying a sunny day in Italy.

During that trip, the two were seen sharing laughs while relaxing by the pool. At one point, Reinstein playfully lifted the brim of Kidman’s white sunhat as she smiled, and another photo captured the pair exchanging a high-five.

They were also photographed chatting and enjoying drinks together during the getaway, further fueling speculation about a possible romance.

A source close to Kidman told the Daily Mail that the actress deserves happiness after her highly publicized split from Keith Urban.

“After everything she went through with Keith, she deserves to find happiness,” the source said.

The insider also shared that Kidman remains focused on her family and keeping her private life out of the spotlight.

“Her daughters are her best friends, and she seems really content in her life,” the source said. “She’s so easy to get along with and kind. She keeps her personal life extremely private.”

Kidman Is Moving Forward

Kidman shares daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with Urban. The actress and country singer separated after nearly two decades of marriage, with their split becoming public last year before their divorce was finalized in January.

Kidman previously reflected on moving forward after the breakup, emphasizing that her family remained her priority.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she told Variety.

She also spoke about protecting her family during the transition.

“What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that,” she said.

Throughout her career, Kidman has maintained a reputation for keeping her personal relationships private, often focusing public attention on her work. She has continued a busy schedule with projects including Lioness while navigating major life changes away from the spotlight.

Now, her recent outings with Reinstein have caught fans’ attention as they watch the actress embrace what appears to be a fresh start. Whether the pair are officially dating remains unclear, but their repeated appearances together have certainly sparked curiosity.