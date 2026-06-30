Milania Giudice Shares Sweet Video With Luis Ruelas After Recent Headlines

Milania Giudice is giving fans another glimpse into her close relationship with stepfather Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice’s second-youngest daughter recently shared a series of TikToks featuring Ruelas during a stop at Dunkin’. Across three back-to-back clips, the pair laugh together, dancing and exchange affectionate messages, offering fans a lighthearted family moment after several days of headlines surrounding the Giudice family.

While none of the videos reference recent events directly, the posts make Milania’s feelings about her stepfather unmistakably clear.

Milania Shared Three Sweet Videos With Luis Ruelas

The first Instagram Story shows Milania and Ruelas enjoying donuts together inside Dunkin’ before dancing and laughing in the car.

A second clip includes text over the video that reads, “love u so much louie.”

Milania followed that with a third Story featuring the pair together once again, adding the caption, “best step dad ever NO CAP.”

Taken together, the three posts paint a clear picture of the close relationship Milania shares with Ruelas. Rather than addressing any recent headlines, she chose to spotlight a series of lighthearted moments with her stepfather.

The posts also reflect a bond that has been visible on social media for several years, with Milania frequently including Ruelas in family celebrations, vacations and everyday moments since he married Teresa in 2022.

Gia Recently Shared Similar Praise for Luis

Play

Milania’s latest post comes just one day after her older sister, Gia Giudice, publicly praised Ruelas during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

During the interview, Gia called Ruelas “the best person ever” while reflecting on the role he has played in their family.

“He’s amazing. He’s such an amazing stepfather,” Gia said. “Some of my girlfriends … [have] had trouble with their stepdads. But he is the best person ever, like, treats us like his own.”

Gia also explained that while Ruelas has never tried to replace her father, Joe Giudice, he has become an important source of support for both Teresa and her daughters over the years.

Teresa Giudice Is Currently Filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 15

Milania’s latest post also comes as Teresa Giudice is in the middle of filming Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Production on the new season has been underway for several weeks, with Bravo already confirming that Teresa, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are returning alongside a group of new Housewives. The cast recently kicked off filming with a trip to Woodstock, New York, marking the beginning of the franchise’s latest chapter.

It’s unclear whether any of the recent headlines surrounding Teresa’s family will be addressed on the upcoming season or if they’ll remain off camera. Bravo has not released additional details about Season 15’s storylines, and neither Teresa nor the network has commented on what viewers can expect to see when the series returns.

Taken together, Gia’s recent comments and Milania’s latest Instagram video paint a consistent picture of the family’s relationship with Ruelas. While neither has addressed recent headlines directly, both have continued sharing positive moments that reflect the close bond they say they have built together.