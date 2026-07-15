Artist Seen Holding Hands With Katie Holmes

Jason Bard Yarmosky attracted new attention after stepping out with Katie Holmes during a recent film screening in the Hamptons.

Holmes and Yarmosky attended a July 10 screening of Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film, “The Invite,” according to E! News. The pair arrived holding hands and stayed close while entering the event, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Holmes and Yarmosky also posed together in front of a promotional poster for the film, which stars Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

Neither Holmes nor Yarmosky has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Although many fans may only now be learning his name, Yarmosky has spent years building a career as a New York artist. His work explores aging, memory and the ways people maintain their identities throughout different stages of life.

Here is more to know about the artist following his public outing with Holmes.

Jason Bard Yarmosky Is a New York Artist

Yarmosky was born in New York in 1987 and developed an interest in art at an early age.

According to Guild Hall, his close relationship with his grandparents helped shape many of the subjects he later explored through his paintings.

His grandparents were approximately 60 years older than him, giving Yarmosky an early perspective on aging and the experiences that connect different generations.

As a child, Yarmosky frequently visited museums and noticed that traditional portrayals of beauty often emphasized youth. He became interested in creating artwork that represented a wider range of ages and experiences.

For more than a decade, Yarmosky used his grandparents as the subjects of his portraits.

Through those paintings, he explored the vulnerability, humor, care and wisdom that can accompany aging. Rather than portraying later life only through loss or physical change, his work highlights individuality and moments of joy.

His grandparents’ influence remained central to his artistic practice throughout their lives.

Jason Bard Yarmosky Explores Aging, Time and Memory Through Art

Yarmosky combines historical painting techniques with modern imagery.

Guild Hall describes his work as drawing inspiration from artistic methods associated with the 17th and 18th centuries while incorporating imaginative settings, theatrical clothing and contemporary ideas.

Costumes frequently appear throughout his paintings and allow his subjects to explore different identities.

Yarmosky uses masks, uniforms and unexpected clothing to examine the ways people reveal or conceal parts of themselves. His artwork also challenges the idea that playfulness should disappear as people grow older.

Some of his paintings balance serious themes involving time and mortality with humor and surreal imagery.

Through portraiture, Yarmosky explores how people preserve memories while continuing to change throughout their lives.

Guild Hall featured his work in the exhibition “Jason Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces,” which ran from January through April 2026.

The exhibition highlighted the artist’s long-running interest in aging and the influence his family had on his creative work.

Jason Bard Yarmosky Has Longstanding Connections to the Hamptons

Yarmosky has visited the East End of Long Island since childhood.

His family has ties to the Double Diamond House, a notable Hamptons residence designed by architect Andrew Geller.

Following the deaths of his grandparents, Yarmosky returned to the family home during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to Guild Hall, the experience gave him an opportunity to reconnect with both his personal life and artistic practice during a period of significant change.

His history in the area provides additional context for his recent appearance with Holmes at the Hamptons screening.

For the event, Yarmosky wore a black sweater with matching dark jeans. Holmes wore a green satin skirt with orange detailing and paired it with a white long-sleeved shirt.

The pair held hands while making their way into the screening and posed together for photographers.

Holmes has not publicly commented on her current relationship status, and neither she nor Yarmosky has addressed the speculation surrounding their appearance.

For now, their outing has introduced a wider audience to Yarmosky and the artwork he has spent years creating around themes of family, aging and memory.