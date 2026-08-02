Jelly Roll Says He Needs Time to Heal, Announces Touring Break

Jelly Roll is preparing to hit pause on life on the road.

The country star surprised fans during a recent concert by revealing that he plans to step away from touring for an extended period after wrapping up his current run of shows.

While he didn’t provide an exact return date, he said the break could last as long as two years as he focuses on his personal well-being.

Jelly Roll Is Going to Take a Break

Speaking to the crowd during his July 28 performance at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the 41-year-old reflected on the whirlwind few years that have transformed his career.

“This has truly been a lifetime experience for me. In a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two,” Jelly Roll told the audience, according to Music Mayhem. “I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. I love you all so much. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Videos of the emotional moment quickly spread across TikTok, with fans sharing clips of the announcement while his hit song “Save Me” played in the background.

Supportive messages poured into the comments as listeners encouraged the singer to prioritize himself after years of nonstop work.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Jelly has been involved in music way before you people heard of him. He’s been grinding as an underground rapper for YEARS!! Let this dude reflect and relax a bit,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “He truly deserves a break, nobody should ever be upset when someone says they need a break. I hope he enjoys his time off.”

Others reflected on seeing him perform live before the hiatus.

“Glad I got to see him last week. That was the dopest tour ever! Never was a Jelly Roll fan until I saw him live so much. Better than the CDs. Most artist are so much worse live then on CD,” one concertgoer shared.

Another fan added, “Got to see him twice! Great on stage.”

Many also offered words of encouragement as he begins what he described as a period of healing.

“Sending prayers and positive vibes from Canada. Wishing you nothing but the best during your time of healing Jelly Roll,” one supporter wrote.

Another said, “I am glad you are putting yourself first and taking time for some self care.”

A third echoed the sentiment, writing, “You have a beautiful soul. I hope you take all the time you need to feel better. Love all your music. Very inspiring. Everyone needs time to reflect on life. Best wishes.”

Jelly Roll Has Had a Busy Year

The announcement comes after an especially busy stretch for the first ever artist in residence on “American Idol,” who has spent recent years balancing headlining tours, television appearances and other major career opportunities.

His personal life has also been in the spotlight. Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Tennessee in May 2026 after nearly a decade of marriage.

The divorce was finalized on July 17, and the former couple have since unfollowed one another on Instagram.

The Salt Lake City concert marked the final stop of Jelly Roll’s 17-date Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2 alongside Post Malone.

While Post Malone is scheduled to continue touring internationally later this year, Jelly Roll currently has no additional performances listed on his official tour calendar, making his planned break from touring appear to begin immediately after his remaining scheduled shows conclude.