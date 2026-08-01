Country Singer Announces Big Family News And Fans Have Jokes

Best known for hits like “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma,” country music star Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey Dickerson, are getting ready to welcome another addition to their family. The couple, who are already parents to two young sons, recently announced they’re expecting baby No. 3 in a sweet social media post, and fans couldn’t be happier.

While many flooded the comments with heartfelt congratulations, others couldn’t resist making a few playful jokes inspired by the singer’s music. Read on to see how fans reacted to the exciting family announcement.

Russell and Kailey Dickerson Are Expecting Baby No. 3

The 39-year-old country singer and his wife, Kailey, tied the knot in May 2013. They are already parents to sons Remington, 5, and Radford, 2. Soon, the Dickerson family will become a family of five.

The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram Reel featuring Kailey’s growing baby bump during a fun family day at the beach. The video also included their two sons as the family smiled, played together, and celebrated the newest addition on the way.

They captioned the video, “One more face in that hallway hall of fame.”

The sweet announcement quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans celebrating the growing family.

Fans Flooded the Couple With Congratulations

Many fans filled the comments section with heartfelt messages after learning the Dickersons are expecting another baby.

“DICKERSON FIVE COMING TO THE HALLWAY HALL OF FAME!!! High key losing my mind over this news and finally shouting it from the rooftop,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Yaaaaaaaayyyy. Love you and your growing family!!!”

Others shared their excitement with messages including, “We are SO happy for you!! Congratulations.”

“Omg!!! I’m so thrilled for y’all!” another fan wrote.

One viewer even admitted, “I literally just got chills! Congratulations!!”

Some Fans Couldn’t Resist Cracking Jokes

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Along with the congratulations, several fans also injected a little humor into the celebration by referencing Russell Dickerson’s recent collaboration with rapper Fetty Wap.

The pair teamed up on the 2026 crossover single “Boots,” which blended country, hip-hop, and R&B influences. The collaboration came after Kailey Dickerson shared a viral video of her husband enthusiastically singing Fetty Wap’s music. The clip amassed more than 34 million views, caught the rapper’s attention, and ultimately led to the two artists recording the song together.

One fan joked, “I’m calling it — time of birth: 17:38.”

The comment was a nod to Fetty Wap’s signature “1738” catchphrase, which is also referenced in “Boots.”

Another fan continued the joke by imagining the baby’s first words.

“Baby Dickerson’s first words at birth: ‘I’m like hey what’s up hello,’” the fan wrote, quoting the opening lyric made famous by Fetty Wap before adding, “Congratulations Dickerson fam!!”

Whether fans were sharing heartfelt congratulations or making lighthearted jokes, one thing was clear: Russell and Kailey Dickerson’s baby announcement was met with an outpouring of excitement. As the couple prepares to welcome their third child, fans are already celebrating the newest member of the Dickerson family.