Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Have a Special Reason to Celebrate the Fourth of July

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have an extra reason to celebrate around the Fourth of July.

The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary on July 3, one day before Shelton was set to perform during the 2026 “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” on NBC and Peacock.

The holiday is a special one for the musicians, who tied the knot on July 3, 2021, at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Both stars have regularly used their anniversary to publicly celebrate their marriage and the relationship that began after they met on “The Voice.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate 5 Years of Marriage

On Thursday, July 3, Shelton, 50, and Stefani, 56, both marked their fifth wedding anniversary with new Instagram posts celebrating their marriage.

Shelton kicked things off with a carousel of photos from their wedding day. The collection included a close-up of Stefani wearing her bridal veil and several other moments from the couple’s 2021 celebration.

“5 years and every day is better than the last… I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!” Shelton wrote.

Stefani celebrated the milestone with a Reel featuring highlights from throughout their relationship, including sweet behind-the-scenes moments and clips from their July 2021 wedding.

“5 years married to my forever 💐🤍 still making me laugh every day @blakeshelton gx,” she captioned the post.

The new messages continued an anniversary tradition for the couple. Stefani celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in 2025 by sharing a video filled with previously unseen clips of the pair set to their 2024 duet, “Purple Irises.”

“7-3-21. every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary ❤️ i love u so much ❤️,” Stefani captioned the Instagram post.

Shelton also shared a tribute of his own alongside a photo from their wedding day.

“My pretty girl… I’m the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you. I love you,” he wrote.

Shelton Opened Up About Becoming a Stepdad to Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo

Shelton and Stefani met in 2015 while working as coaches on “The Voice.” They married six years later during an intimate ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton also became stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The country singer has spoken openly about how becoming a stepfather changed his priorities.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” Shelton said in a 2023 interview with Access Hollywood.

“Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

Shelton also cited wanting to spend more time with his family as one reason for his decision to leave “The Voice” after season 23.

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is His Best Friend

Shelton has continued to speak publicly about how much his relationship with Stefani means to him.

“She’s my best friend, that’s the best way I know to say it,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s not something that we really have to think about, it’s just there and we have fun with it. Maybe that’s the key, we have so much fun together. Whether having a cup of coffee in the morning, or watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere, you know, we literally have so much fun together.”

Shelton said there is only one thing he and Stefani would change about their relationship.

“The only regret we have is that we didn’t find each other ’til late in life,” he added. “But [we] also know we had to go through everything we went through to get us there, you know?”

Shelton has also said Stefani came into his life when he needed her most.

During a March 2022 interview with “The Good Dish,” he was asked about previously saying his wife “saved” him.

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Shelton said. “We found each other at a very low point in each other’s lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like.”

Shelton said knowing Stefani always supports him changed his life.

“I’ve never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back,” he said. “It’s the greatest feeling ever.”