Dane Cook Thanks Fans in Update on His Wife & Family for 4th of July

Comedian and actor Dane Cook has given his fans an update on what he got up to with his wife and family on the 4th of July this year.

Cook, 54, hasn’t done an awful lot of on-screen work in 2026. In fact, per IMDb, his only notable credit came in the little-known crime comedy-thriller “Boris Is Dead,” in which he played Derek.

From his home in Los Angeles, California, however, the “Good Luck Chuck” star took to social media to upload a 76-second video regarding his 4th of July activities.

Dane Cook Played Games & Ate Food With His Family This 4th of July

Sharing his 4th of July update with his 764,000 followers on his Instagram account, Dane Cook thanked his fans for the 4th of July salutations he’d already received, and told everyone what he and his nearest and dearest had been doing to celebrate.

Cook explained that he was spending the day with his wife, family, and some friends. They were going to eat hot dogs and cheeseburgers, and had already swam and played cornhole (he had proudly won both games up to that point).

Following the imminent consumption of food, Cook said the group planned on playing cornhole again later that day.

Before the video ended, he also wished his fans and followers a great day and teased some exciting news about his upcoming documentary was on the way.

Cook captioned the post very simply, writing, “🇺🇸❤️🎆🎇.”

It certainly sounds like everyone had a good time at Cook’s house.

During the video, Cook also said he was looking forward to reading the comments on it. His fans and followers didn’t disappoint, as the comments section is teeming with lovely ones.

Dane Cook’s fans and followers left loads of lovely messages in the comments section of his 4th of July video.

One of Cook’s followers wrote, “Happy 4th, brother! May your Corn continue to rule the Hole!”

Another follower said, “Happy forth [sic] Dane. Thank you for making my childhood awesome. 🍻”

Someone else commented, “Happy 4th of July!❤️🤍💙 Love cornhole! Hope you have a great day.”

Presumably referring to his lack of on-screen presence in recent times, one fan said, “Miss you man!!! You were always one of the best!! Happy 4th❤️.”

“Hope your 4th was great 🇺🇸. Just watched vicious circle last week 😂,” noted somebody else.

Finally, one Instagram user wrote, “Always love a DC update. Was at the WeHo DMV yesterday and thought of you lol. Nobody punched me in the face upon entry 😆 Happy 4th!”

But who is the wife Dane Cook spent the 4th of July with?

Cook’s Wife, Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook’s wife is Pilates instructor and singer Kelsi Taylor (per People).

The couple met in 2017 at a game’s night at Cook’s house. They tied the knot five years later, in 2022, in an intimate ceremony with just 20 guests, in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Taylor took to Instagram to announce the news at the time. In the post’s caption, she referred to herself and her new husband as “The Cooks.”

Getty Kelsi Taylor and Dane Cook.

Also per People, Taylor is from Nevada, she graduated from high school when she was just 16, and she shares two dogs — a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Ripley and another dog named Chopper — with her husband.

It was great to get this update from Dane Cook. We’re so glad that he, Kelsi Taylor, and their family and friends had an enjoyable 4th of July. We wish them all the very best for their future together.