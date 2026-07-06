Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Tease New ‘Top Secret’ HGTV Show Coming Soon

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have HGTV fans buzzing after teasing a mysterious new project. What’s next for the “100 Day Dream Home” stars? While they’re calling it “top secret,” the couple also shared a clue-filled image that’s already fueling speculation.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Tease ‘Top Secret HGTV Project’

On July 3, Brian took to Instagram with a very interesting post. “Top Secret HGTV Project!!! 🤐” he wrote in the caption.

The HGTV star added, “We can’t SAY a word … but this picture SAYS it all. 🤫 #ComingSoon #StayTuned.”

The post featured a colorful, retro-inspired digital illustration of the couple dressed in coordinating bright jackets in New York City’s Times Square with a film crew surrounding them. Phrases like “No Diggity,” “Oh Snap,” “Word Up,” and “That’s Tight” are also in the image, as well as the HGTV logo in the background.

The pair make “shh” gestures to indicate it’s a secret. Brian is sporting frosted tips and a diamond earring stud, while Mika wears a puka shell necklace.

Fans flooded the comments section with their guesses, believing that the couple’s fashion choices reveal that the project is very ’90s.

“You two look like Zack and Lisa from ‘Saved by the Bell’ — definitely something 90s,” one fan noted.

Another fan agreed, writing, “It’s giving 90s 😍 ‘Saved by the Bell’ vibes???”

When one fan guessed, “OH MY WORD!! YOU’RE REMODELING A NYC HOTEL,” Brian answered, “Hmmm … not a bad idea. 🤔”

One fan asked, “What in the 1990s is going on!? 😄🙌🏾” and Brian responded, “No better decade!”

Some fans wondered if it had anything to do with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. “Is MSG involved?!” one fan asked. Brian responded, “Better …”

One fan joked, “My mom had that jacket. 🤣”

The HGTV star did reveal that the new show will air “end of August,” so there’s not much of a wait, thankfully.

Many fans expressed their excitement, with comments including, “Can’t wait to see what’s coming!!!!❤️” “Can’t wait for the reveal,” and “Whatever it is … I’m in!! You guys are awesome!!”

Mika Teased Her Role in ‘Battle on the Beach’

In an April 2026 interview with TV Insider, Brian and Mika teased a bit of what they were working on, with Mika noting she was “actually leaving today for a top secret mission.”

The HGTV star explained, “They won’t let me announce the show yet, but there’s this show that’s launching in the summer, and the only hint that I’ll give is that it’s located on a beach in South Carolina. So, that’s where I’m actually getting ready to drive up [to].”

Brian joked, “She said too much!”

“I probably did just say too much. I’m gonna get fired,” Mika, who serves as a mentor on “Battle on the Beach,” shared. “It’s fine. But, yeah. We’re working on a lot of stuff, and we just enjoy working with clients and building houses, so hopefully they’ll keep having us.”

They also discussed whether a new season of “100 Day Dream Home” was on the horizon.

“We’ve got to catch our breath,” Brian said. “We just wrapped filming season six, and I think the final episode aired just a couple weeks ago, on St. Patrick’s Day. So yeah, we’re gonna catch our breath a little bit.”

He noted that they had “a lot of stuff going on when the cameras aren’t rolling,” but that they “look forward to the cameras rolling again very soon.”

