Melissa Gilbert Celebrates Sweet Milestone with Fans

Melissa Gilbert is celebrating the big day for a very special member of her family.

On Sunday, July 19, the Hallmark “When Calls the Heart” guest star took to Instagram to reveal she was marking the third anniversary of the day her beloved pup, Sundance, entered her life.

A Special Birthday

Along with an array of photos in which she’s seen posing with the adorable Australian shepherd.

“Three years ago today, we were there for the very first moment Melissa met Sundance… and it was love at first sight,” she wrote in the caption to the post, advising her followers to swipe right to see photos of Sundance taken over the years — including one in which she’s proudly displaying her when as a puppy.

A Beloved Member of the Family

Continuing, Gilbert gushed about how the dog has become such an integral member of her clan.

“Since then, Sundance has become a beloved part of the Modern Prairie family — joining photo shoots, keeping us company behind the scenes, and reminding us every day that the smallest paws often leave the biggest footprints on our hearts,” she wrote.

Pets Become Part of Our Stories

“Our pets have a beautiful way of becoming part of our stories,” she continued. “They celebrate with us, comfort us, make us laugh, and love us unconditionally.”

She marked the occasion with a sweet tribute to her four-legged companion.

“So today, we’re celebrating our sweet Sundance and all the joy she brings. Happy 3rd Birthday, little girl! We hope your day is filled with your favorite treats, endless belly rubs, and so much love,” she wrote, and encouraged her followers to fill the comments with stories about their own pets.

“Now we’d love to hear about your furry family. How did your pet come into your life? Or what’s one favorite memory you’ll always treasure? Share your stories below so we can celebrate them, too,” she shared, concluding with, “Happy Birthday, Sundance!”

Fans Shared About Their Pets

Her fans obliged, sharing their own stories about how their pets have brought a ray of sunshine into their lives.

“They find us when we’re not expecting it,” read one comment.

“Our boy was a rescue border collie he had 3 paws so had to have a leg off He is now a tripod and he’s the most amazing boy loves everybody and all dogs. We love him dearly xxx,” read another.

Another commenter added, “My dog Figaro was given to me by a boy walking down the street who told me ‘my Dad says we have too many dogs….will you please take this puppy?’ That was 18 years ago. She is the best doggo!”

A further comment added, “I have loved pets since I was a young girl, and now in my 60s I was blessed by God to have two of the best golden retrievers in the world. I revolve my life around them … Melissa, I love your account and your sweet dog and the fact that you’re honoring your dog. Mine are nine and 10 and every moment is precious in the life they live.”

Her Social Media Followers Have Come to Know Sundance

Back in October 2023, the former “Little House on the Prairie” star shared some photos of puppy Sundance with her plethora of Instagram followers.

“This girl,” she wrote in the caption. “Our little Sundance.”