Whoopi Goldberg, 70, Shares Rare Public Moment with Look-Alike Daughter Alex, 53: Photos

Whoopi Goldberg, 70, and her daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin Dean, 53, had fans doing a double take!

The “View” co-host and her daughter, who is 17 years her junior, stole the show on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in New York City on Monday, July 13.

The mother-daughter duo made their rare appearance for the opening night of Whoopi’s Off-Broadway show “The Whoopi Monologues.”

Whoopi and her daughter, a producer and actress, looked stunning as they walked the red carpet.

Whoopi wore a long tan kaftan with a black undershirt. She dressed up her look with a stack of silver bracelets and a necklace that held a personal, meaningful photo inside of it. Alex wore a black-and-white pantsuit for the opening night and accessorized with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Shows for “The Whoopi Monologues” are expected to wow attendees, as the production is a reimagined version of Whoopi’s 1984 one-woman show, “Spook Show.”

“Spook Show” debuted at the Dance Theatre Workshop, now known as New York Life Arts. The “Ghost” star won a Grammy Award for her riveting solo act, performing multiple characters with a script that only she wrote.

Whoopi’s exceptional “Spook Show” performance is said to have set the tone for solo acts to come.

‘The Whoopi Monologues’

According to the production’s press release, the reimagined show is described as, “Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.”

“The Whoopi Monologues” stars Dominique Fishback from the Prime thriller “Swarm,” Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, NAACP Image Award winner Danielle Pinnock, Emmy Award-winning producer Kerry Washington, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young.

Whoopi Goldberg In Awe of Her Off-Broadway Revival

The morning after opening night, Whoopi opened up on “The View” about her Off-Broadway show being revitalized over 40 years after her Grammy Award-winning performance.

Having acted alone as the characters that have now been brought to life by multiple cast members, Whoopi explained how spectacular it was to experience her show through the acts of women she reveres.

“They made me laugh, which I was very happy about, but the thing for me was being able to see someone bring those characters to life because I had never seen it,” Whoopi said.

“You know, I had never seen anyone else do it, so it was wonderful to see their renditions of all of these characters. And I have to say, you know, everybody—and I knew they were nervous, you know, because I’m sitting there,” she continued. “This is why I didn’t want to go to rehearsals and stuff. I didn’t want the pressure. My first time seeing them, and I have to tell you, they were fantastic.”

Previews for “The Whoopi Monologues” began on July 7. Shows will run until August 30.