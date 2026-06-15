HGTV’s David Visentin Says Latest Triathlon ‘Didn’t End’ as Planned

“Love It or List It” star David Visentin can do it all!

The HGTV star, 60, just completed a triathlon and opened up about his experience.

David Visentin Completes Triathlon

The “Love It or List It” star shared his amazing accomplishment via social media on Sunday, June 14.

“Crossed the finish line at the @multisportcan Gravenhurst triathlon feeling like I left everything out there,” Visentin captioned a clip of himself crossing the finish line “And NOT IN A GOOD WAY! Spoiler in the next post..after a little nap!😴”

“I was like gassed in the swim,” he explained. “Gassed. So I had to get my breath. And in trying to get my breath back, it was not easy, let me tell you. Then I got a cramp in my left calf, like around 3 kilometers.”

Despite the struggles, Visentin called the experience “beautiful.”

“I love it,” he added. “Oh well. What are you going to do?”

Visentin has been training for this endurance challenge for months, first sharing his goal in September 2025.

“We’re excited to share some big news — @visentinrealestate and @dillonlongo are teaming up!” the real estate professional captioned his exciting announcement. “[Dillon Longo] has been on an incredible streak, recently placing 1st at both the Ironman 70.3 and Niagara’s Barrel. With even bigger goals ahead, we’re proud to announce our official partnership as he continues to train and compete at the elite level.”

The post continued, “At the same time, Dillon is coaching @davidvisentin_official as he prepares for his own triathlon in Barrie next summer — one year older and a little bit faster? Why not?!”

Fans Congratulate Visentin

While this is not Visentin’s first triathlon — he completed the Barrie race in Canada in August 2025 — fans were still thrilled to show their support.

“Amazing! Is there anything you can’t do? Lol” one fan commented, to which Visentin joked, “How much time do you have?”

“Haha the post race delirium. It just means you really did leave it all out there. Congratulations,” another fan shared.

“Incredible David. Seriously! I’m so impressed that you did it. 👏😍” a third noted.

While Visentin promised to share a detailed review of his race experience, he explained, “Spoiler: it didn’t actually end the way I thought it would. Tag someone who’s ever doubted themselves mid-race!”

David Visentin Training

Amid his triathlon training, Visentin began experimenting with cold plunges, including one in his backyard that had former co-host Hilary Farr in stitches.

“15 seconds. That’s it. That’s the post. I’m no Wim Hof, but I survived my first backyard cold plunge,” he captioned his January post in 1-degree weather.

In the clip, Visentin is seen dunking himself into an ice bath, sitting with the water up to his neck. He ultimately lasted 16 seconds before needing warmth.

Farr mocked, “Why not your whole body- including head/Brain which could probably use a jolt of deep chill. To me it’s completely idiotic and goes against all human logic.”

“Logic is overrated and less fun …live a little Farr …life is short,” Visentin laughed.