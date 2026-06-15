HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch June 15-21, 2026

HGTV’s June primetime lineup keeps evolving, and the June 15–21, 2026 schedule feels a little different from some of the weeks that came before it. There are still plenty of familiar favorites scattered throughout the lineup, but this week also leans into newer additions that are starting to carve out their place on the network.

Between renovation projects, dream-home wish fulfillment, international adventures, and real estate listings that make you question everything, HGTV once again has something airing nearly every night that can pull us all in. Summer schedules can sometimes feel repetitive, but this week’s lineup manages to mix comfort viewing with just enough variety to keep things interesting.

And honestly, that’s usually when HGTV is at its strongest.

Getty Drew Scott at the HGTV Lodge during CMA Music Fest in 2015

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

The biggest story this week might be the continued rollout of “Crashers.” After debuting the previous week, the series is getting prime placement across multiple nights, including a brand-new episode on Monday and additional airings later in the week. It seems like HGTV is making a real push to establish the newcomer with viewers.

“Battle on the Beach” also keeps its momentum going with another new episode Monday night, while “Castle Impossible” returns Tuesday with a fresh installment of its second season.

Elsewhere, the network’s staples continue doing exactly what fans expect. “My Lottery Dream Home” remains HGTV’s ultimate fantasy viewing experience, “Renovation Aloha” keeps tropical renovation dreams alive, and “Fixer Upper” takes over Wednesday evening with a two-hour block of Chip and Joanna Gaines nostalgia.

Then there’s the “House Hunters” universe, which honestly might deserve its own programming category at this point. Between “House Hunters,” “House Hunters International,” and “House Hunters Australia,” viewers can spend almost every night debating floor plans, kitchen layouts, and whether someone really needs a home office and a yoga room.

Here’s how the week plays out. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, June 15, 2026

Monday kicks off with dream-home fantasies before transitioning into competition and one of HGTV’s newest offerings. And let’s be real; ending the night with “Zillow Gone Wild” feels like HGTV encouraging everyone’s habit of judging questionable real estate choices from the comfort of the couch.

5:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “Battle on the Beach”

9:00pm: “Battle on the Beach” (New; Season 5, Episode 3 “Big Risks, Big Rewards”)

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New; Season 1, Episode 2 “Loo With a View”)

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday offers one of the week’s most varied lineups, bouncing between renovations and international escapes. It really leans into HGTV’s ability to make moving across the world seem like a perfectly reasonable Tuesday night activity.

5:00pm: “Love It or List It”

6:00pm: “Battle on the Beach”

7:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

8:00pm: “Renovation Aloha” (New; Season 3, Episode 3 “Tristyn’s Childhood Home Renovation”)

9:00pm: “Castle Impossible” (New; Season 2, Episode 4 “Granny and the Gutted Gatehouse: Part Two”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 208, Episode 9 “New York Breakup, Madrid Makeover”)

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New; Season 1, Episode 17 “Newlyweds Down Under”)

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday settles into a comforting rhythm built around some of the network’s most recognizable names. Honestly, this might be the coziest night of the entire week.

5:00pm & 6:00pm: “Home Town”

7:00pm – 9:00pm: “Fixer Upper”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 267, Episode 5 “Dream Deadline in Knoxville”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday blends renovation inspiration with a heavy dose of international house hunting. And it seems like HGTV is fully embracing its globe-trotting era this week.

5:00pm & 6:00pm: “No Demo Reno”

7:00pm & 8:00pm: “Crashers”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 209, Episode 5 “Small Town Nama-Stay: Costa Rica and Cambodia” and Season 209, Episode 6 “Melbourne Family Shift”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday delivers one of the strongest stretches of comfort viewing on the schedule. Dream homes, bizarre listings, and house-hunting debates? That’s a pretty classic HGTV Friday night.

5:00pm – 9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New; Season 3, Episode 6 “Guess Who’s Coming to Tour”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 275, Episode 11 “Bluer Shades of Gray”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday keeps things simple with a lineup built for marathon viewing. Yep, this is definitely one of those “I’ll just leave HGTV on” kinds of days.

5:00pm & 5:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 276, Episode 9 “Seeking the Cat’s Meow”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday closes out the week with renovations, adventure, and one last round of house hunting. This lineup does a nice job balancing newer additions with longtime favorites before another week begins.

5:00pm – 7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” (New; Season 1, Episode 3)

9:00pm: “Crashers”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 276, Episode 9 “Full Court Stress”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”