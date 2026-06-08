HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch June 8-14, 2026

Summer is officially settling in, and HGTV seems more than ready to keep everyone parked on the couch for a few hours each night. The June 8–14, 2026 lineup brings a mix of familiar favorites, fresh episodes, and a brand-new series premiere that could end up being one of the network’s biggest talking points of the week.

There’s also plenty of variety this time around. Whether you’re into beachfront properties, renovation projects, international house hunting, or the kind of real estate listings that make you stop and say, “Wait, what am I looking at?” there’s something on the schedule almost every night.

And honestly, that’s part of HGTV’s charm. The network somehow manages to make home shopping, renovations, and design choices feel endlessly watchable.

Getty HGTV sign display from the “Ugliest House in America” For Your Emmy Consideration Event in 2023

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

This week’s schedule has a little bit of everything. “Battle on the Beach” continues its latest run with a new episode on Monday, while “Castle Impossible” returns Tuesday night with another fresh installment.

The biggest headline, though, is the premiere of “Crashers.” The new series makes its debut Monday night before popping up again over the weekend, giving viewers multiple chances to check it out during its launch week.

And yep, HGTV’s usual heavy hitters are still doing their thing. “My Lottery Dream Home” returns with new episodes on Friday, “Zillow Gone Wild” continues showcasing some truly unforgettable properties, and “Fixer Upper” takes over Wednesday night.

The “House Hunters” universe remains a major part of the lineup as well. Between “House Hunters,” “House Hunters International,” and “House Hunters Australia,” the franchise is once again spread throughout the week. It seems like HGTV knows exactly what its audience wants—and apparently, it involves a lot of debating floor plans and kitchen islands.

The week also wraps up with new episodes of “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” and “Property Brothers: Under Pressure,” giving Sunday night a strong finish.

Here’s how the week plays out. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday is kicking things off with beach views, renovation competition, and a major premiere. Let’s be real, any night that combines beachfront dreaming with a brand-new series premiere is off to a pretty solid start.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

9:00pm: “Battle on the Beach” (New)

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New, Series Premiere)

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday keeps the renovation energy going before heading into international real estate territory. If HGTV’s goal is convincing viewers they need a property somewhere far away, Tuesday is doing a pretty good job.

7:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

8:00pm: “Renovation Aloha” (New)

9:00pm: “Castle Impossible” (New)

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New)

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New)

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday slows things down a bit with reruns of one of the network’s most recognizable renovation franchises. Honestly, this feels like one of the coziest nights on the schedule.

7:00pm – 9:00pm: “Fixer Upper”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday is all about unusual properties and international adventures. It seems like HGTV is fully embracing its “what if you moved somewhere completely different?” era.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday brings one of the strongest blocks of the week. A little dream-home wish fulfillment mixed with some real estate chaos? That sounds like a classic HGTV Friday night.

5:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home” (New)

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New)

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday is built around a familiar marathon formula. Yep, this is one of those days where HGTV can quietly stay on for hours without anyone questioning it.

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New)

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm: “Crashers”

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday wraps up the week with a little bit of everything. Between returning favorites and newer additions, Sunday feels like a strong showcase of where HGTV’s lineup is heading this summer.

7:00pm: “Crashers”

8:00pm: “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” (New)

9:00pm Property Brothers: Under Pressure” (New)

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”