HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch June 22-28, 2026

HGTV is wrapping up June with one of its busiest weeks yet. Between returning favorites, fresh episodes, a season premiere, and a brand-new series debut, there’s plenty happening across the network over the next seven days.

This week’s primetime lineup feels like a good mix of everything HGTV fans tend to love. There are renovation projects, dream-home searches, international moves, competition shows, and enough “House Hunters” episodes to fill nearly every night of the week. There are also a few notable premieres that help keep the schedule feeling fresh as summer programming continues to ramp up.

And honestly, that balance between familiar comfort shows and newer additions is where HGTV usually shines.

Getty HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest in 2019

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

The biggest headline this week is Sunday’s premiere of “Old Home Revival.” The new series focuses on restoring neglected historic homes, adding another restoration-focused show to HGTV’s growing lineup.

The network is also continuing to spotlight “Crashers,” which returns Monday with a new episode and appears again (with reruns) later in the week. Meanwhile, “Battle on the Beach” keeps its latest season moving with a new challenge that shakes up the teams in a major way.

Tuesday is especially packed. “Love It or List It” returns for its Season 21 premiere, “Castle Impossible” continues its second season, and both “House Hunters International” and “House Hunters Australia” bring viewers more home searches from around the globe.

Elsewhere, viewers can look forward to episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Zillow Gone Wild,” and “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues.” And yep, the original “House Hunters” once again has a major presence throughout the week.

Here’s how the week plays out. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday’s lineup puts the spotlight on renovations and competition before transitioning into one of HGTV’s newer series. It seems like HGTV is continuing to give both “Battle on the Beach” and “Crashers” prime placement as the network builds momentum around the series.

5:00pm – 8:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

9:00pm: “Battle on the Beach” (New, Episode 5, Episode 4: “Bedroom Shake-Up”)

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New; Episode 1, Episode 3: “Crooked Kitchen”)

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday delivers one of the most varied lineups of the week. From castles and beachfront homes to international relocations, Tuesday covers just about every corner of HGTV’s lineup.

5:00pm & 5:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

6:00pm: “Battle on the Beach”

7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Love It or List It” (New. Season Premiere; Season 21, Episode 1: “Four Men and a Lady”)

9:00pm: “Castle Impossible” (New; Season 2, Episode 5: “Fairy Cakes: The Castle’s Tea Room”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 210, Episode 1: “Puerto Morelos Heat Swap”)

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New; Season 1, Episode 14: “Sisters Get it Twisted”)

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday settles into a familiar HGTV rhythm with renovation favorites and house-hunting adventures. Honestly, this feels like one of the week’s strongest comfort-TV nights.

5:00pm & 6:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

7:00pm – 9:00pm: “Fixer Upper”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season Season 276, Episode 10: “Is It a We or an I?”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday belongs to the “House Hunters” universe. Let’s be real, HGTV is once again making moving halfway across the world look surprisingly appealing.

5:00pm & 6:00pm: “Love It or List It”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 210, Episode 2: “Opinionated Teens: Stockholm and Auckland”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 209, Episode 7: “Hair Stylist in Hilversum”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday combines dream homes, unusual properties, and plenty of house-hunting drama. This might be one of the easiest nights of the week to accidentally watch for hours.

5:00pm & 5:30pm: “Mexico Life”

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home” (New; Season 17 • Episode 10: “Scratch Offs: Melbourne Beach Hub-Life”)

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New; Season 3, Episode 9: “Bubbly Abode”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 276, Episode 7: “This One’s for the Ladies”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday keeps things simple with a heavy dose of real estate viewing. Yep, this is very much a marathon-viewing kind of day.

5:00pm & 5:30pm: “Lakefront Bargain Hunt”

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 277, Episode 1: “Twins Reunite in Dallas”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday closes out the week with a mix of familiar favorites and a major premiere. The premiere of “Old Home Revival” is easily one of the biggest moments of the week and gives viewers something entirely new to check out.

5:00pm – 7:00pm: “Home Town”

8:00pm: “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” (New; Season 1, Episode 4: “This Is Not Going To Be Easy”)

9:00pm: “Old Home Revival” (New, Series Premiere; Season 1, Episode 1: “New Beginnings”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 277, Episode 2: “Midwest Glow Up”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”