“The Jeffersons” Star Marla Gibbs Celebrates 95th Birthday Milestone

Marla Gibbs is celebrating a major milestone.

The beloved actress, best known for her iconic roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227,” turned 95 on June 14 and marked the occasion surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

Per People, Gibbs shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, including videos showing family members singing “Happy Birthday” as she smiled, danced and blew out the candles on her birthday cake. In one clip, guests transitioned from the traditional birthday song into Stevie Wonder’s version while the actress happily joined in.

“It’s my 95th Birthday & My heart is so full,” Gibbs wrote alongside one of the posts.

The birthday celebration comes during a particularly reflective chapter for the television legend, who recently released her memoir, “It’s Never Too Late,” and has been opening up about her remarkable life both on and off screen.

A Television Trailblazer With a Lasting Legacy

The cast of the TV sitcom ‘The Jeffersons’ (L-R Berlinda Tolbert, Sherman Hemsley, Isabel Sanford, Franklin Cover, Roxie Roker and Marla Gibbs (seated)) circa 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Born June 14, 1931, Gibbs became a household name thanks to her portrayal of the sharp-tongued Florence Johnston on “The Jeffersons.” The role made her one of television’s most memorable sitcom characters and helped bring strong Black female representation to mainstream television audiences during the 1970s.

After “The Jeffersons” ended, Gibbs found success again with NBC’s “227,” where she starred as Mary Jenkins alongside Jackée Harry and future Oscar winner Regina King. Per a post shared by Carter Magazine on Instagram, the sitcom grew out of a stage production produced by Gibbs’ daughter, Angela Gibbs, at Crossroads Theatre, which Gibbs founded in Los Angeles in 1981.

Over the years, Gibbs continued building an impressive resume with appearances on shows including “ER,” “Judging Amy,” “The King of Queens,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Hughleys,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Chicago Med.”

Her contributions to entertainment have earned her eight NAACP Image Awards, Essence Woman of the Year honors and recognition as one of television’s pioneering Black actresses.

Still Going Strong at 95

Just weeks before her birthday, Gibbs inspired fans after sharing a photo from the gym. The actress reminded followers that age is no reason to stop enjoying life, per earlier reports.

“At my age it’s easy to just lay in bed. Then I remember… as long as I’m breathing, I still have a chance to enjoy life,” she wrote.

The post quickly drew praise from celebrities including Terry Crews, Arsenio Hall and Kerry Washington.

The message carries extra significance considering the challenges Gibbs has overcome throughout her life. The actress revealed in her memoir that she survived a brain aneurysm and stroke in 2006, a health crisis that nearly claimed her life and led to a lengthy recovery.

She also opened up about growing up in a difficult household, enduring an abusive marriage and achieving widespread acting success later in life after years of perseverance.

Today, Gibbs continues to work, stay active and share her story with others. Through her memoir and public appearances, she has emphasized the importance of resilience, gratitude and continuing to pursue purpose at any age.

As Gibbs celebrated her 95th birthday surrounded by loved ones, the message at the center of her journey remained the same: “It’s Never Too Late.”