‘Sparks of Tomorrow’ by Kyoto Animation Premieres This Weekend on Netflix

Netflix’s anime catalog is getting a striking new addition this weekend. “Sparks of Tomorrow” from Kyoto Animation premieres with its first episode on Sunday, July 5.

The show is a steampunk-tinged adventure and romance from the widely celebrated animation studio, Kyoto Animation. The first episode drops the same day as its Japanese broadcast, so international fans won’t have to wait.

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All About ‘Sparks of Tomorrow’

“Sparks of Tomorrow” reimagines early 20th-century Kyoto as a world where technological progress took a different path. Instead of electricity, steam power reigns supreme, and the city sits permanently shrouded in smog. Set in 1907, the story follows Kihachi Sakamoto, a once-hopeful inventor who grew cynical and withdrawn after his brother’s disappearance.

When the catalog resurfaces, it pulls Kihachi back into a future he’d tried to abandon. Kihachi meets Inako Momokawa, the grieving daughter of a sake brewing family who runs away from an arranged marriage. The two set out across Kyoto and Shiga to look for “20th Century Electrical Catalog,” a mysterious tome that holds the key to their electrical future. Along the way, romance, rivalry, and family expectations complicate their path forward.

The project has been seven years in the making. Although it was originally announced in 2018 following its light novel version’s publication, production halted as a result of the arson attack at Kyoto Animation’s studio.

Who’s in Netflix’s ‘Sparks of Tomorrow’?

The series is led by two of the anime industry’s most in-demand voices. Yuma Uchida takes on the role of Kihachi, and longtime anime fans will likely recognize his voice instantly. His resume includes roles as Megumi Fushiguro in “Jujutsu Kaisen,” Kyo Sohma in the 2019 “Fruits Basket” reboot, and Ash Lynx in “Banana Fish.” He’s also had major roles in “Blue Lock,” “Grand Blue,” and “Shangri-La Fronteir.” Across more than a decade in the industry, Uchida has built a reputation of versatility and is sure to bring the same skill to “Sparks of Tomorrow.”

Opposite him, Sora Amamiya voices Inako. She is just as recognizable as Uchida to anime audiences. Her previous roles include Touka Kirishima in “Tokyo Ghoul,” Akame in “Akame ga Kill,” and Elizabeth in “The Seven Deadly Sins.” Her run of roles spans comedy, horror, and action; her new role in “Sparks of Tomorrow” will hopefully become just as well-loved as her previous ones.

Koki Uchiyama rounds out the main cast as Yosuke Mizoe, an ambitious heir whose political aspirations threaten to complicate the bond forming between the two leading characters. Also supporting the trio are veteran voice actors Daisuke Ono, known for iconic roles like Jotaro Kujo in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” Sebastian Michaelis from “Black Butler,” and Erwin Smith from “Attack on Titan.”

How to Watch

New episodes of “Sparks of Tomorrow” will roll out weekly, airing every Sunday. Netflix will stream each installment globally at the same time as its Japanese broadcast. The show will air at 11 p.m. Japan Standard Time, corresponding to 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for viewers in the United States.

Longtime Kyoto Animation devotees or those looking for something new to add to their weekend watchlist have a new pick. “Sparks of Tomorrow” looks primed to be one of this summer’s ambitious anime releases.