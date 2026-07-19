What Kelly Clarkson Won’t Miss About Her Beloved Talk Show

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Celebrities have to sit in HR meetings just like us! Kelly Clarkson currently has a residency in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. She joked about a meeting that covered how employees should or shouldn’t talk about weight loss in the workplace.

NBC Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine during Season 29, Episode 9 of “The Voice”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” ends this fall, and there is one thing the host won’t miss. She attended human resources meetings.

“Like, you can’t comment if someone’s lost weight,” she told the audience, according to Entertainment Weekly. “The Voice” star joked that she loves comments about her weight loss.

“You better write a memo,” she later said. “You better write a memo about it, a song about it. I just think that’s so dumb. It makes people feel good when you say, ‘Oh, you look really good.’ And then people are like, ‘No, because that means you thought they did look really bad.'”

Clarkson admitted that she would make the meetings longer with her questions. “I would literally be like, ‘I’m sorry, so your example is…?'” she said. “I would stop the class, and everyone would be like, ‘Can I do the meeting without Kelly?’ Cause it had separate meetings, and everybody would opt out of any meeting I would be in.”

Why Is ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Ending?

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The successful talk show is ending after seven years. Clarkson is great at connecting and interviewing guests. Her karaoke segment also set it apart from other talk shows.

The “American Idol” winner’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died in August 2025 after battling cancer for three years. They share a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson left the talk show to spend more time with her family.

“I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner,” the singer said in her Instagram statement.

“This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’” it read. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Clarkson might be busy in Las Vegas, but she took a moment to celebrate her new nominations. “Rehearsing in Vegas and just found out The Kelly Clarkson Show has 11 Daytime Emmy nominations! Thank ya’ll so much! I’m so stoked for our whole team and feeling very blessed,” read her Instagram post on July 14. The daytime series previously won an Emmy for lighting direction in 2025.