Witney Carson Gives an Exclusive Rundown on What Robert Irwin Is Like Behind-the-Scenes

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson has forged lifelong friendships with many cast members over the years. However, season 34 will likely go down in history as one of her all-time favorites.

Conservationist Robert Irwin first appeared in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom to cheer on his older sister, Bindi, in 2015 when he was just 11 years old. Last fall, he competed on the show and won his own Mirrorball trophy.

Witney Carson spent more time with Robert Irwin than anyone else on the show. Now, she’s taking time out of her incredibly busy schedule to tell us what the wildlife activist is like when cameras aren’t rolling.

Witney Carson Raves Over Robert Irwin’s Natural Charisma

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin created a magical partnership onscreen. While many “Dancing With the Stars” pairings can manufacture a connection, their friendly chemistry wasn’t just for show. The 32-year-old had wonderful things to say about the conservationist while speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle.

The pair reunited in Australia while filming “The Next Pro.” Witney told us she filmed three episodes for the series, including the finale. Of course, she loved reuniting with her friend. It was so much more than just a work trip.

“We wouldn’t be Robert and Witney without a dance,” she shared. “So we get to dance together in the finale and that was really fun. It felt like an extension of the show in a way. Because it still felt like family but it was something new and fun and different.”

The dancer revealed she spent around two weeks filming in Australia with Robert Irwin. According to Witney Carson, the conservationist is a natural-born performer. He takes after his father, the world famous “Crocodile Hunter,” in so many ways.

“He’s so good at hosting. So so good. He brought me into his world a little bit, which was fun too,” Witney said of Robert Irwin.

The Dancer’s Children Completely Idolize Robert Irwin

Now that Witney Carson’s children are getting older, they’re developing more interests and hobbies. But at the end of the day, they both love animals, adventure, and Robert Irwin.

The Australian conservationist has a five-year-old niece of his own, and he’s excellent with children.

EntertainmentNow asked Witney Carson which of her former dance partners she would ask to babysit.

“Definitely Robert Irwin and I’ll tell you why,” the 32-year-old said without missing a beat. “He is my kids’ hero. He is all things animals, which they absolutely adore animals. They loved getting to see him at the Australia Zoo, and they were able to meet all of his animals and the crocodiles, and they fell in love with Australia. I think he would keep them entertained for days with all the animals he’s got going over there. I think they would be in heaven.”

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin reunite in future episodes of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.” Fans can catch the new episode at 8 p.m. Monday night on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins this fall on the network.