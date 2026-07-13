Andy Serkis Provides Huge Update on ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Andy Serkis is a pivotal figure in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise. He has been both a voice actor, an assistant director, and most famously the creature Gollum. His portrayal of Tolkien’s slightly misunderstood monster is a large part of what made the original trilogy so iconic. Serkis brought a similar engaging energy to the prequels, and is a major reason the franchise has remained so beloved.

While talking to Variety, Serkis revealed a number of factors concerning the new film. He revealed a lot about the new and returning cast members, along with some interesting clarification about the film’s use of AI. The interview was incredibly interesting and provides incredibly fascinating implications for the beloved franchise’s latest film.

Serkis Provides His Approval for Aragorn’s New Actor, Jamie Dornan

One of the first things Serkis made clear in the interview, concerning The Lord of the Rings, is that Viggo Mortensen’s replacement is doing an incredible job. Mortensen is apparently just too old to participate in some of the more demanding stunts required for the character. According to Serkis, replacement Jamie Dornan is doing a great job, and could be one of the franchise’s new figureheads, should this spin-off become something more than a standalone film.

Not only does Dornan look almost exactly like Mortensen, but they also have remarkably similar builds. Dornan is best known for his role as Christian Grey in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” but this could become his most influential role yet. It is not atypical for a character to become associated with multiple actors. In several years it will probably be strange if a character is only associated with a single person, especially with the astounding number of remakes that fill modern cinema.

The choice to recast Mortensen wasn’t done on the fly, and is likely the result of several discussions between Serkis and now producer Peter Jackson. This is one of the only Lord of the Rings films which Jackson will not be directing himself, but Serkis brings a lot to the table. This isn’t the first time an actor has both directed and acted in the same film, nor is it Serkis’ first time directing a “Lord of the Rings” project. His interview with Variety also offers some more insight into the film.

When speaking with the news site, Serkis not only clarified his stance on AI, but also its use within the film. According to the director, AI will not be used anywhere in the film, aside from de-aging certain actors. This could have been done for Mortensen, but likely would’ve been difficult due to his sheer number of action scenes. The latest film focuses mostly on his character, Aragorn, and his quest for the memorable monster, Gollum. It technically takes place during the events of the first film, which is why many of the characters require de-aging.

Getty Gollum from ComicCon.

Serkis wouldn’t clarify which characters were being de-aged, but it could very well be the entire cast. Most of the original cast is still alive, save Sir Christopher Lee, so it’s entirely possible almost every member of the cast could make at least a minor appearance. While fans likely will not be happy about the use of AI to any degree, they probably won’t really care about such a negligible use of it.

All in all, these details help paint a much better picture of what the film could become before its release. Serkis clearly cares a lot about the project and has been given Jackson’s permission to bring it to fruition. If successful, the film could lead to an entirely new trilogy based on things that weren’t included in the originals.