Animated ‘Survivor’ Movie Set in the Animal Kingdom Officially in the Works

After 50 seasons and 26 years of serving up record-breaking, Emmy-winning reality television, “Survivor” is officially headed to the big screen!

Longtime host and executive producer Jeff Probst took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 17) to announce the big news, that a “Survivor” inspired animated comedy, featuring digitally rendered animal kingdom contestants, is currently in production at Paramount Animation.

According to the forthcoming motion picture’s official synopsis, the project, “set on a remote and mystical island,” will watch as “animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.”

Probst, who’s served as the face of the franchise since its inception, will join the film as its executive producer.

Jeff Probst Teases First-Ever ‘Survivor’ Movie: ‘I’m So Excited’

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Paramount Animation to bring you Survivor like you’ve never seen it before… in the animal kingdom!” Probst wrote on his Instagram. “This will be an all-out comedy with animals competing for the chance to be crowned the sole Survivor. Let’s go!!!!”

“Setting it in the world of animals gives us a whole new playground,” the host added in his video message announcing the film. “It’s still everything we love about ‘Survivor’ – big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos – and of course a lot of heart – but this time, the players aren’t human.”

While it makes sense that the first-ever “Survivor” film should be announced shortly after the conclusion of the franchise’s milestone 50th season – which wrapped up last month as fourth-time castaway Aubry Bracco walked away with a super-sized $2 million check – the project has actually been in development for more than a decade.

According to Variety, the team behind the upcoming film includes Paramount Animation president Jennifer Dodge – who previously served as the president of “PAW Patrol” producers Spin Master – and Robert Rodriguez (“The Naughty List”).

Fans Hope Former Castaways Join the Movie as Voice Actors

Getty (L-R) Parvati Shallow, Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano and Cirie Fields

While we likely won’t know more about the film or its cast of voice actors for awhile, “Survivor” fans are already calling on the studio to employ famous former castaways to take part in the landmark project.

“Can you bring back players to do the voice acting?” wrote one fan in Probst’s comments section.

The theme would work particularly well for some of the show’s more famous alumni. Parvati Shallow as a Black Widow spider? The “Dragon Slayer” Benjamin “Coach” Wade as a literal dragon? “Boston” Rob Mariano as a Boston Terrier? The possibilities for crossovers with the show’s actual contestants are as endless and varied as the animal kingdom itself.

Season 50 castaway Rick Devens has already thrown his hat into the ring, commenting: “So you need voice talent?”

Jake Latimer, who was medically evacuated from Season 49 last year after being bitten by a venomous sea snake, similarly called for an animated rematch, writing: “Listen @jeffprobst. Throw me on an island with the sea krait and his boys, and I’ll make sure the only med evac of the season is gonna be the sea krait.”

Speaking of snakes, there will undoubtedly be a reference to Sue Hawk’s legendary Final Tribal Council “snakes and rats” speech from the show’s first ever season, which former “Sole Survivor” Adam Klein quoted in the comments, adding: “As nature intended… the snake will eat the rat.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Paramount Animation’s “Survivor” movie as they becoming available!