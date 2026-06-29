Elizabeth Banks, 52, Shares Throwback Photo From One of Her First Major Roles

Every Hollywood star has to get their start somewhere. Before Elizabeth Banks was a major name in the entertainment industry, she was known as Elizabeth Mitchell from Massachusetts.

This year, Elizabeth Banks’ first major film celebrates its 25th anniversary. In honor of the big milestone, the 52-year-old shared some throwback photos.

Learn more about the film that gave Banks her big break and see what she looked like as an aspiring young actress.

Elizabeth Banks Reflects on Her First Big Role 25 Years Later

Before becoming a Hollywood A-lister, Elizabeth Banks was just trying to get her foot in the door. After a few smaller roles, she finally received her big break in 2001. She played Lindsay in “Wet Hot American Summer” and went on to secure bigger roles from there.

Even after 25 years, Banks still remembers her first major role fondly.

“Twenty-five years ago, ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ changed my life,” the actress shared in a new Instagram post, attaching several scenes from the film. “Join me August 8 at the @theautry Museum in Los Angeles for the official anniversary reunion event, hosted by @stfoodcinema with @radiantjpros and @focusfeatures. Then see it back in theaters August 14!”

Banks attached a photo of herself at about 27-years-old, posing in a bikini.

Getty Elizabeth Banks attends the premiere of “Catch Me If You Can” on December 16, 2002 in Westwood, California.

In the comments, fans fondly reminisced over the iconic film.

“When I find people who know this movie, I know I’ve found my people!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Still my favorite comedy of all time. 🙌🔥🔥👏” another added.

“Ah such a classic!!! Hilarious!! Love it so much,” another chimed in.

Even other big names, such as Julianne Hough and Brittany Snow, noted they loved watching Elizabeth Banks in the film.

The Actress Went on to Star in the Iconic ‘Hunger Games’ Franchise

Getty Elizabeth Banks attends the 53rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards on February 23, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California.

Over the past several decades, Elizabeth Banks has built a strong name and career for herself. After “Wet Hot American Summer,” she went on to star in the “Hunger Games” series and “Pitch Perfect.”

This year, the fifth installment of the “Hunger Games” films premieres in theaters. The film adaptation of “Sunrise on the Reaping” is expected to premiere in November with Elle Fanning playing a younger version of Elizabeth Banks’ character, Effie Trinket.

Getty Elizabeth Banks arrives at the closing party for the CineVegas Film Festival on June 21, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Effie Trinket played a significantly smaller role in the “Hunger Games” books, but Elizabeth Banks immediately fell in love with the character. Effie was certainly a far cry from the characters Banks played in her early acting career.

“I saw a whole larger world for Effie, I saw her whole backstory,” the actress told Bustle. “I think Effie is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played.”

Banks admitted she loved playing a character who begins as a government loyalist to being part of the revolution.

“She gets turned by the events of it,” the 52-year-old shared. “And I think that’s… I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries. Effie is the model, guys.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is expected to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.