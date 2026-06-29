Jodie Turner-Smith Shares How She and Joshua Jackson Explain Divorce to Daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing a heartfelt look at how she and ex-husband Joshua Jackson are helping their 6-year-old daughter, Juno, adjust to life after their divorce.

Appearing on the June 29 episode of Hoda Kotb’s “Joy 101” podcast, the actress opened up about the conversations she’s having with her daughter and why she and Jackson have been especially thoughtful about how they approach coparenting. Because both of them grew up with divorced parents, Turner-Smith said they understand just how important those conversations can be.

According to Us Weekly, Turner-Smith said they’re still figuring things out as they go, admitting they don’t always get it right. But through it all, their biggest priority has remained the same: making sure Juno knows she’s surrounded by love.

“We’re learning as well and not always getting it totally right,” Turner-Smith said. “But the idea is always two homes filled with love.” She added that she often reassures her daughter by saying, “You got two houses, girl.”

Finding the Right Words for a New Reality

Turner-Smith said one of the hardest parts of the divorce hasn’t been the separation itself, but helping Juno understand why her family looks different now.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the actress explained that because Juno was only 3 when she and Jackson separated, it’s been important to keep those conversations age appropriate while still being honest. Rather than shielding her from reality, Turner-Smith said she wants her daughter to understand what divorce means without taking on adult emotions.

One of the biggest tools she’s relied on has been children’s books. Turner-Smith said she regularly reads books with Juno about divorce and coparenting, explaining they help answer questions about life in two homes and what healthy family relationships can look like after a separation.

The actress also reflected on the joy Juno brings her, becoming emotional as she described her daughter as her “little, tiny best friend” and said she’s amazed by the conversations they share as Juno gets older.

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith also shared that she plans to spend the summer traveling with Juno while celebrating her upcoming 40th birthday. According to E! News, she said summer gives them time to have adventures together while Juno is out of school, adding that she also enjoys bringing her daughter to work so she can see her mother doing what she loves.

Their Coparenting Journey Continues

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Turner-Smith and Jackson married in 2019 after meeting the year before and welcomed daughter Juno in April 2020. Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023 after four years of marriage, and the former couple finalized their divorce in May 2025.

Since then, they’ve continued working through coparenting. The pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Juno, with Jackson paying child support. However, disagreements over parenting decisions, including where Juno would attend school, later led them to appoint a private judge to oversee future custody and child support matters.

Per People, Jackson filed an emergency motion after alleging Turner-Smith changed Juno’s school without his approval. Rather than continuing those disputes publicly, the former couple later agreed to handle future custody issues through a privately appointed judge.

Despite those challenges, Turner-Smith made it clear that her focus remains on creating a supportive environment for her daughter. She said neither parent has all the answers, but they’re committed to learning as they go and making sure Juno always feels loved in both homes.

“My daughter,” Turner-Smith said when asked what currently brings her the most joy. “She really is my little, tiny best friend.”