Nancy Guthrie Update: FBI Breaks Silence on Ransom Notes, Says Some May Be Real

Five months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home, authorities are setting the record straight on the ransom notes connected to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie.

FBI Says Some Ransom Notes May Be Legitimate

Getty Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 100 days.

On Wednesday, July 1, the FBI Phoenix posted a statement on X addressing the ransom notes received during the investigation.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement began. “Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.”

The FBI also stressed that the case remains active. “This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation—however local authorities remain the lead.”

Sheriff’s Department Says Tips Remain Under Review

Getty A sign near Nancy Guthrie’s home on February 26, 2026.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also released a statement on July 1, saying detectives continue to review information connected to possible ransom notes.

“Throughout this investigation, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) has received information regarding potential ransom notes related to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie,” the statement read.

“Every tip and lead is taken seriously and is forwarded directly to our detectives, who continue to work in coordination with the FBI. Any questions regarding alleged ransom notes should be directed to the FBI.”

The department ended by asking the public to keep sharing information. “We appreciate the public’s continued cooperation and the information provided throughout this investigation. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME.”

Statements Follow Report Claiming Notes Were Fake

NBC/Getty Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and Nancy Guthrie

The new statements followed a June 30 Reuters report, sourced to an FBI official, that described the ransom notes in Nancy’s case as illegitimate.

As per the report, two of the notes had reached media outlets in February, a third in late June, and all had been reviewed by investigators. Yet the FBI’s public message drew a clearer line, explaining that some notes have indeed been ruled fake, but others still sit under active review as the investigation proceeds as a kidnapping for ransom.

Nancy Guthrie Still Missing as Investigation Continues

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Nancy was last seen at her Tucson-area home in late January. Investigators believe she was taken by force, though no suspect has been publicly identified.

In February, authorities released photos of a masked person captured on Nancy’s doorbell camera, noting the individual could be connected to her overnight abduction. Investigators have also sent DNA evidence to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.

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Savannah has put up a $1 million reward as the search for her mother goes on. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.