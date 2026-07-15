Millie Bobby Brown Talks Embracing Gentle Parenting After Adopting Her Daughter

Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about what motherhood has been like, saying that she has embraced gentle parenting after becoming a mother. The young “Enola Homes” and “Stranger Things” actress adopted her daughter in 2025, just a year after marrying Jake Bongiovi.

Brown, 22, has embraced this new stage of her life with lots of publicity around her experience becoming a mom. She even recently released her 10-minute morning beauty routine as a new mom for Allure, where she walks through the products and tips she has for feeling her best.

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‘I’m Here as a Mom’

In a preview for an interview with Us Weekly’s “Celebrity Substitute,” Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how her approach to parenthood and parenting has changed since she has become a mom.

“I’m honestly worried that I’m not going to give good advice,” the actress admitted. “I don’t want to knock anything out of them. I’m here as a mom now. So it’s a different lens.”

The actress went on to talk about how her perspective has shifted into this new lens. She said that before adopting her daughter, she probably would have taken a very structured “boot camp” type approach to parenting. However, she emphasized that now she is far more concerned with making sure her daughter feels like she can “be who you are” and “loved and supported.”

Additionally, Brown said that along with this new perspective has come a deeper understanding of her parents. “I always understood my parents and what they were talking about, but now I deeply understand what they’re talking about,” Brown reflected in the interview. She said her daughter is the “apple of my eye” and that she has a completely “different perspective” now.

A Rewind on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Story

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi, tied the knot in a low-key, private ceremony in May 2024. They then celebrated the occasion with a larger destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The pair had been together for over three years when they married, though they connected over Instagram in 2021 and they bonded extensively over FaceTime.

Brown publicly stated in March 2025 that having children was “definitely” in the couple’s future.

“I really want a family. I really want a big family,” she shared at the time. “I’m one of four. [Jake is] one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.” Not only did she express excitement about raising a family, but Brown also emphasized that she would be willing to have either biological or adopted children.

Just a few months later in August, they announced they had adopted their daughter. In the Instagram post announcing the adoption, Brown wrote that the couple was “beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” The couple seems to be taking the new chapter of their lives with maturity and dedication to keeping their public and private lives separate.