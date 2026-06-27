DAY26, WILLIE TAYLOR
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Day26’s Willie Taylor Says ‘We Would’ve Smoked’ B2K and Pretty Ricky In A Verzuz

Day26’s Willie Taylor Says ‘We Would’ve Smoked’ B2K and Pretty Ricky In A Verzuz

The dust has barely settled from the massive June 25, 2026, boy band showdown, but the real backstage drama is just getting started. Following a dominant victory by Miami hitmakers Pretty Ricky over Los Angeles legends B2K on the live streaming stage, Day26 member Willie Taylor completely cleared his throat to remind the music world that the definitive champions of 2000s R&B were never even in the room. 

Taking to social media immediately after the Verzuz broadcast, the Bad Boy Records alumnus boldly declared that both groups managed to dodge a lethal bullet by not sharing a stage with his vocal powerhouse quintet.

Taylor expressed the bold sentiment on X.

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