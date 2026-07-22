Prince George Is a Teenager — William & Kate Say ‘Thank You’ for the 13th Birthday Wishes

Prince George of Wales is officially a teenager! Per The Guardian, he was born at 4:24 p.m. at St Mary’s hospital in London on Monday, July 22, 2013.

The eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the eldest grandchild of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, George is currently second in the line of succession to the British throne behind his father.

On the day he turns 13, his parents (or at least their aides) took to social media to wish the future king a Happy Birthday.

William & Kate Say ‘Happy 13th Birthday’ to Prince George

In a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, the royals shared their birthday wishes for Prince George with their 17.3 million followers.

The post includes a single photograph of George. In it, he looks very casually smart and grown up in a navy blue suit and white shirt, with no tie.

The post is captioned, “Happy 13th Birthday, George! 🎉”

Of course, the post’s comments section is teeming with comments from royal fans and followers sending their own birthday messages to the prince.

Royal reporter Lydia Alty commented, “Happy Birthday Your Royal Highness – such a lovely grown up portrait. Hope he has a absolutely wonderful day ❤️.”

One follower said, “Happy Birthday to this handsome boy! Hope you’ll have the best day 🎂❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Happy birthday young’un, have an amazing day 🎉🎂🥳🎈🙇🏻‍♂️.”

Someone else noted, “Time flies 🥹 Happy Birthday to George! 🌸”

A particularly big royal fan wrote a length tribute, saying, “Thank God for the life of Prince George of Wales and for his siblings and parents. I pray for long life and good health for George, Charlotte, Louis Wales and their parents Prince William and Princess Catherine. God bless you all immensely and keep you all in his eternal goodness and mercy in Christ and in good health. God’s blessings, peace, healing, guidance and protection upon you all always in Jesus name 🙌. AMEN. Happy birthday Your Royal Highness Prince George of Wales who will soon become by God’s grace Prince of Wales.”

“What a handsome boy!!! Happy birthday beloved prince George 🥳🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜💜,” commented somebody else.

Finally, one Instagram user said, “What a Handsome King in the making 🎉🎉🥂🥂 Happy Birthday Prince George 🥂🎉 you do the Royals proud 👏❤️❤️❤️.”

Prince George’s parents (or, again, perhaps their aides) took to Instagram again to thank everyone for their lovely birthday messages for their son.

Fans Were Thanked With a Lovely Video of George

Another post soon appeared on Prince William and Princess Catherine’s Instagram account thanking everyone for sending birthday wishes to Prince George.

It included a rare 18-second video of George having fun in the great outdoors. He is seen walking along a beach, enjoying a boat ride, climbing rocks, stroking his dog, playing cricket, and more. He’s essentially shown doing what normal kids do.

The post’s caption reads, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!🎂”

Royal fans loved the video, with one Instagram user commenting, “Such a beautiful video!!! Hope he’s having a memorable birthday !!❤️”

Another individual wrote, “This is just the most delightful video with such a cool vintage vibe! Happy birthday Prince George!”

“Lovely video. Prince George looking so handsome and grown ❤️🥰🥰,” said somebody else.

Last but not least, one royal fan noted, “What a beautiful video! Thank you for this great surprise 😍😍😍 he is such a cool little guy and it’s wonderful to see him enjoying his life with his family and dogs! I wish you all best George!! Happy birthday again 🩵🩵🩵🩵.”

We’d like to extend our warmest birthday wishes to Prince George of Wales as he turns 13. Congratulations on becoming a teenager! Moreover, we hope you have the most fabulous day celebrating with your nearest and dearest.