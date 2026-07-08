Rising TikTok Star Brianna Johnson Killed in Drive-By Shooting

A popular 21-year-old Florida-based digital creator and influencer was killed, and two men were critically injured early Sunday morning when a gunman targeted their luxury SUV at an intersection in Miramar, authorities confirmed. The high-profile ambush has left a South Florida neighborhood shaken as investigators analyze freshly released footage to trace the vehicle involved in the targeted attack.

Brianna Johnson, celebrated online as a rising musical artist and beloved social media personality, died from her injuries shortly after the shooting.

According to NBC 6 Miami, emergency dispatch logs from July 5, 2026, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts near the 2700 block of Sunshine Boulevard around 5:33 a.m.

Responders arrived to discover the three victims in the lime green Lamborghini and subsequently transported them to Memorial Regional Hospital. While Johnson did not survive the attack, one male victim remains in critical condition, and another has serious injuries.

What Are the Surveillance Video Clues?

As detectives construct a detailed timeline of the homicide, local security footage has provided essential breakthroughs. Newly recovered surveillance video clues show a white BMW sedan pulling directly alongside the driver’s side of the victims’ vehicle before a suspect opened fire more than a dozen times. Following the rapid gunfire, the suspects accelerated away from the scene, leaving a trail of panic.

The tragic footage captured by home security systems shows how the victims’ vehicle slowly drifted off the roadway into the front yard of a nearby residence after the driver was struck.

Neighbors initially mistook the rapid succession of gunshots for late-holiday fireworks before hearing victims screaming for emergency help. Investigators are actively using these surveillance video clues to identify the license plate of the fleeing BMW, reviewing traffic cameras near the Florida Turnpike to map the suspect’s escape route.

Rising Star Brianna Johnson Silenced in Deadly Miramar Shooting

The sudden loss of Johnson has triggered an outpouring of grief across multiple social media platforms, where she built a highly visible brand. Known affectionately to her digital fan base as influencer “ItGirlBri” on TikTok and “Dreamdoll_bri” on Instagram, the young creator amassed over 380,000 followers by sharing lifestyle content, fashion inspiration, and close moments with her family.

Beyond Dreamdoll_bri’s digital media presence, she had recently launched a music career, earning viral recognition for her performance on the March 2026 rap track “Bend Ova” alongside fellow creator @sadiityrackz.

The deadly Miramar shooting abruptly ended her trajectory, turning her popular profiles into online memorial spaces where loved ones are organizing crowdfunding campaigns to cover unexpected funeral expenses.

Hope Jones has launched a GoFundMe on Johnson’s behalf. The $45,000 ask is to “go toward funeral and memorial expenses and provide support to her family during this incredibly difficult time.”

So far, the fundraising site has raised almost $27,000. Johnson’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for July 25.

Miramar Police Department Tracks White Sedan

Law enforcement officials are treating the execution-style attack as a deliberate hit rather than a random act of violence. During a media briefing, authorities expressed confidence that the occupants of the lime green Lamborghini SUV were deliberately stalked from a nearby location prior to the ambush.

“We believe they may have been followed to the area,” stated Miramar Police Department Chief Delrish Moss, urging community members to come forward with any dashboard camera footage or residential security recordings captured around the time of the incident.

Detectives are currently investigating whether a prior verbal altercation reported at a nearby gas station earlier that night is directly tied to the drive-by shooting.

The Miramar Police Department is heavily relying on public cooperation to break the case open, acknowledging that the shooters remain armed and at large. Community advocates emphasize that solving the deadly Miramar shooting requires breaking the silence surrounding local street violence.

As the neighborhood mourns the loss of influencer “ItGirlBri,” officials hope that analyzing additional surveillance video clues will yield the precise operational leads required to apprehend the perpetrators.

The public can submit anonymous tips regarding the lime green Lamborghini ambush directly to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

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