Kylie Jenner Fans Surprised to Learn What Her Middle Name Is—and Who It’s Inspired By

One of Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram posts ended up revealing something fans apparently didn’t know about her.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 28, recently shared photos modeling pieces from her newest KHY collection, but it wasn’t the clothing that sparked the biggest conversation in the comments section.

Instead, followers became fixated on Jenner’s full name after one fan addressed her as “Kylie Kristen Jenner.”

The comment quickly caught attention, with several people admitting they had no idea the beauty mogul’s middle name was Kristen.

The discovery sent fans down a Kardashian-Jenner family rabbit hole that had little to do with fashion.

Fans Were Surprised to Learn Kylie Jenner’s Full Name

Getty Kylie Jenner attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Marty Supreme” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

The discussion began when a fan commented, “Kylie Kristen Jenner ❤️” beneath Jenner’s post.

According to the Daily Mail, the comment immediately raised questions from other followers.

“Where does Kristen come from?” one person asked.

Another wrote, “That can’t be her full name, shut the front door please.”

While some fans were surprised by the name itself, others were curious about its connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to Hello! Magazine, Kristen comes directly from Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Before becoming known simply as Kris, the Kardashian matriarch was named Kristen Mary Houghton. Kylie inherited a version of that name as her middle name, giving the seemingly ordinary name a much more personal meaning.

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has a Long History of Meaningful Names

Getty Television personalities Scott Disick, Robert Kardashian Jr., Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at The Mirage Hotel & Casino December 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kylie isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family whose children’s names carry special meaning. Over the years, the famous family has revealed that many of their kids’ names are tied to personal milestones, family history and faith.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North, was given a name that Kris Jenner once described as representing the couple’s “highest point together.”

Getty Kris Jenner, North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

According to People, son Saint was chosen because the family viewed him as a blessing following Kim’s difficult pregnancy journey, while Psalm was inspired by the biblical Book of Psalms. Kris later told ET Online that the name reflected the family’s faith.

Chicago’s name is also deeply personal. Kim revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she and Kanye considered several family names before choosing Chicago, a tribute to Kanye’s hometown.

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, honors the Houghton side of the family. Kris Jenner previously shared that her grandfather was named True Otis Houghton and her father was Robert True Houghton.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian once revealed that Mason’s name caught her attention after she learned it means “stone worker,” the same meaning associated with Kardashian in Armenian. Mason’s middle name, Dash, was also a nickname used by her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Getty Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian attend Kylie Jenner’s 10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics Celebration with Friends & Family on October 17, 2025 in West Hollywood, California

Kylie has shared stories behind both of her children’s names as well. Stormi evolved from the original name Storm, while a source told People that Aire means “Lion of God.” Kylie famously changed her son’s name after initially introducing him as Wolf.

Elsewhere, Penelope’s middle name, Scotland, was suggested by family matriarch MJ, while Reign was a name Kourtney had wanted to use for years. According to People, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna chose the name Dream because they considered their daughter a “dream come true.”

Kylie Jenner’s New KHY Collection Inspired the Conversation

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The unexpected discussion all started underneath promotional photos for KHY’s latest release.

The collection, called “Dear Summer, Love KHY,” features lightweight pieces inspired by summer fashion.

In an Instagram caption quoted, Kylie Jenner wrote: “Dear summer, love khy. We had so much fun playing with prints, silk, and cotton throughout this collection. We really wanted to capture the feeling of summer.”

Hello! Magazine also highlighted the campaign’s summer-focused theme.

According to the collection description, “Inspired by summer travel and warm nights, Dear Summer, Love KHY is built around a single idea – a wardrobe that moves as freely as the season itself.”